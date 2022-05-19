The federal government is planning to develop a technology-based renewable energy facility in the country, to boost the country’s capacity to meet the needs of consumers for electricity supply,

The minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while receiving a delegation from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) led by SamPro Group, led by Kassim Gidado.

The minister said that the visit to his office by the group was in furtherance of an earlier discussion on renewable energy during his visit to Dubai investment earlier this year, according a statement from the ministry.

Speaking during the meeting, Aliyu affirmed the commitment of the federal government to see that there was effective power supply of electricity for Nigerians.

He further informed the meeting that the federal government, through its energy transition programme, was working towards the provision of renewable energy through the use of cutting edge technology.

The technology, he said, would be able to store, convert energy into electricity through natural means.

The minister expressed optimism that the cutting edge technology as presented by the group would greatly improve electricity generation and supply in the country.

Apart from the fact that the proposed arrangement fitted into the mini grid electricity supply policy of the Federal Government, the Minister welcomed the technical transfer of knowledge that Nigeria would benefit from when the technology would be fully deployed across the country.

He directed that further consultations be carried between between the ministry officials and SamPro Group to determine the next step of engagement.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the team, Kassim Gidado, expressed appreciation to the Minister for the visit, and promised to be committed in the engagement with the Ministry of Power towards the success of the initiative.

He said his group believe strongly in promoting the local economy by investing, employing local resources, consumption of local raw materials and delivering 100 per cent local products to its clients.

The technical director, SamPro Group, Salmon while presenting the company proposal said that to have sustainable and reliable electricity supply in the country, an additional source of energy was required.