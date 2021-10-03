The president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) , Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has expressed optimism that the country will be great as envisioned by the founding fathers.

He implored the federal government to do all it could to revamp the nation’s ailing economy.

In his independence message issued by his Media Office, the PFN President lamented the depreciation of the country’s currency in exchange to other foreign currencies, describing it as disturbing and disheartening.

“Something urgently must be done to salvage the situation because this is having a telling effect on Nigerians, especially with every item becoming prohibitive. Let our economic experts swing into action to arrest the increasing prices of food and other goods. God will help us”, he declared.

He however tasked Nigerians on the need to make the country great again, saying that the task of making Nigeria great was the responsibility of all the people of the country.

The clergyman who is also the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, stated that both the rulers and the led must desist from the known traditional blame-games often associated with incidents in the country.

He insisted that for the nation to be navigated back to its glorious past, every Nigerian would have to play a worthy role.

He maintained that the situation the nation currently finds itself, is of great concern to all well-meaning Nigerians.

“If we must find our back to the glorious past where religion, ethnicity and security among other present-day challenges were never our problems or issues of concern, then all of us must truthfully work together as indivisible entity for our own good”, he maintained