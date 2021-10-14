Director-general of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, has declared that Nigeria would soon witness a boom in lottery business as the transformation process of the industry commenced in 2017 had started yielding results.

Gbajabiamila told journalists in his Jabi, Abuja office on Tuesday that the boom would lead to significant rise in the nation’s internally generated revenue and enhance gains for all the stakeholders in the industry and its value chains.

The director-general said NLRC had been executing resourceful policies, measures and programmes in the last four years, all aimed at improving lottery business in all aspects with emphasis on the welfare of its workers, betterment of the stakeholders and higher revenues.

Gbajabiamila hinted that the policies and measures were being nurtured to fruition, following which Nigeria would witness a big boom in the gaming industry.

The DG said on assumption of office, he commenced a transformation process which led to the restructuring of the commission from three to five directorates and five statutory units, thereby creating more opportunities for career growth and progression for all members of staff.