The Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia, Amb Nwannebuike Ominyi has described the relationship between Nigeria and Zambia as excellent.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after he presented his letter of credence from President Muhammadu Buhari to the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainda Hichilema in Zambia State House, Lusaka Ominyi used the occasion to congratulate the President of Zambia on his victory in the August 16th, 2021 presidential election held in that country.

Amb Ominyi noted that the economic development challenges facing the two countries are surmountable as long as the two countries continue to deepen their collaborative efforts.

He assured Zambia of the readiness of President Buhari to expand investment and economic corporation between Nigeria and Zambia.

In his speech, Zambian President Hichilema said his country and Nigeria will continue to share a long standing relationship that has been premise on shared cultures and values.

The President said that the two countries have continued to make efforts to further enhance bilateral relationship demonstrated by the presence of Nigeria investments in Zambia such as financial services and manufacturing and gave an example as the presence of Nigeria cement business which Nigerians are the shareholders while such has created jobs to Zambians in line with the policies of his government.

President Hichilema also congratulated Amb Ominyi on his appointment and asked him to convey his warm greetings to President Buhari and the good people of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Amb Ominyi was in 2020 appointed as Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia by President Buhari.