The 19 Battalion (Rear) of 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Koko in Delta State has given out educational materials to pupils of Abeke Primary School in Sapele local government area of Delta State.

It was part of the Nigerian Army’s civil-military cooperation activities for the ongoing Exercise Still Waters across designated formations and units in the country, officials said.

The gesture according to the Commanding Officer of 19 Battalion (Rear), Major JO Ajongbo was part of activities to commemorate the ongoing Exercise Still Waters.

He noted that education is a very important tool to a successful future and a key factor in building children’s future leaders in addition to securing the nation and ensuring a crime-free society.

According to him, the military is also interested in contributing to the growth and development of the society in the aspects of education, health and others areas aimed at strengthening civil-military cooperation.

Ajongbo while speaking to the pupils before the distribution of the notebooks, pencils and other educational materials, enjoined them to be serious with their studies.

He added that as leaders of tomorrow, they must be responsible citizens, good ambassadors of Nigeria and not get involved in criminal activities.

Responding, the local government chairman who was represented by the education secretary, Sapele LGA, Pastor Dave Inoaghan, thanked the 19 Battalion for the gesture, noting that it was the first of its kind since he assumed office.

Exercise Still Waters, flagged-off at the Delta State Capital, Asaba on October 4 will continue till December 24, 2021 to check criminal activities and build confidence of citizens as the yuletide season approaches.

The exercise will incorporate the conduct of kinetic operations to project forces to flashpoints/criminal hideouts and other activities in furtherance of civil-military cooperation (CIMIC), the military said.

As part of CIMIC activities lined up during the Exercise, 19 Battalion (Rear) will conduct environmental sanitation exercises, visits to orphanages as well as medical outreach among others.