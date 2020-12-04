Everyone even though teachers are poorly motivated in Nigeria, many of them have not buried their heads in lamentation. Against all odds, theybhave continued to inspire, encourage, and help their students to excel in their academics. In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA presents exceptional Nigerian teachers making mark waves in profession.

Although teaching is generally presume to be tough, to these instructors empowering whole generations with information and opportunities has become their reason for living.

It is against the backdrop that Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund initiated the Maltina Teacher’s Award, a national competition in 2015 to identify, honour and reward outstanding teachers in Nigeria.

Since inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced six grand winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018), Ezem Collins (2019) and now Oluwabunmi Anani.

The awards which supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS) and Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) aims to recognise and celebrate exceptional teachers in Nigeria.

Mrs. Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015 Winner)

Obi is a Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at the Federal Government Girls’ College, Onitsha, Anambra State with 16 years teaching experience. Her engaging method of teaching mixed with a unique way of inspiring students towards studying sciences, has earned her numerous awards, including being the Winner of Maltina Teacher of the Year in 2015, thus becoming the first teacher to win the competition.

The award is in recognition of her passionate desire to bring out the best in students and help create a workforce that would redeem the image of Nigeria.

The race for the 2015 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, which generated unprecedented interest from teachers across the country, started on Wednesday, May 20, 2015.

For emerging the overall winner, Mrs. Obi wonN1 million cash prize and another N1 million which was to be paid into her account yearly for five years on every World Teachers Day. Her school (FGGC, Onitsha) would be a beneficiary of infrastructural development and projects worth N25 million.

On receiving her award, 37-year old Obi, and a graduate of Chemistry, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State, said her desire to expose students to the rudiments of learning and guide them in career development is her staying power as several opportunities to leave the profession due to poor remuneration had come to her.

Obi, a masters degree holder, whose mum was also a teacher, said: “I have succeeded in shifting from the traditional method of teaching to a discussion-based methodology. The strategy brings about a synergy between what happens in the classroom and what happens in real life. It brings out analytical skills from students.

“I am following my mum’s footsteps, my mum was a teacher, and I also have passion to bring out the best from students, give them the best training and get them prepared to enter the workforce of the country. Secondary education is very important in career development, thus my resolve to give the best to students,” she said.

Mr. Imoh Enoh Essien (2016 Winner)

Essien teaches at the Special Education Centre for Exceptional Children, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He attained his first and second degrees in Special Education.

Essien who is a top-class professional caregiver, tutor and guide to children with special needs believes that children can best be served through the cooperative effort of teachers, principals, support personnel and their parents.

To fulfill its promise, Nigerian Breweries in 2017 commissioned a newly-built block of classrooms, library and toilet facilities at the Special Education Centre for exceptional children in Uyo.

The construction of the facility was part of the prize for emerging as the 2016 Maltina Teacher of the Year. Essien who defeated nine other finalists also received N1million cash prize, an oversea training and N1million was to be paid him annually for five years.

Mr. Ariguzo Udochukwu (2017 Winner)

Udochukwu is a seasoned registered educator and administrator. He has taught Biology, Chemistry, and Checkpoint Science at various international schools since commencing his teaching career over 14 years ago. He is certified to teach British (Cambridge) curriculum by Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), UK.

A teacher with Mastercare International School, Asaba, Delta State, Ariguzo emerged the 2017 winner of Maltina Teacher of the Year Award held in Lagos.

For beating other contestants, Ariguzo was awarded N1million as well as N500,000 he received as Delta State Champion. In addition, he is to receive N1 million every year for five years, a training programme abroad and a block of six classrooms built in his school.

Ariguzo said that he gets his inspiration for teaching from his love for service and knowledge building. He expressed gratitude to Nigerian Breweries for the gesture and urged other corporate organisations to emulate the worthy example.

The 38-year-old son of a teacher maintained that teaching is not about earning a living, but giving life a meaning and that a strong passion and emotional stability are vital in the profession.

Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018 Winner)

Olasunkanmi teaches in Government Day Secondary School, Karu, a school in a semi-rural area of Abuja, serving children of low-income earners in the civil service, traders and artisans.

He has also published a book on learning English in order to reach more students beyond his community, and introduced free weekend tutorials in order to cover the syllabus with them.

Opeifa clinched the coveted Maltina Teacher of the Year Award at a glamorous ceremony held on October 11, 2018.

With his emergence as the best teacher in the country, he gets N1 million in addition to N500,000 he received as state champion from The FCT. He also gets N1 million every year for five years and a block of six classrooms built at his school. Apart from the N500,000 reward as state champion, the first and second runners-up received an additional N1 million and N750,000 respectively.

Opeifa is currently nominated in the top 10 finalists for the 2020 edition of the Global Teacher Prize. He was selected from over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world

The Global Teacher Prize is a United States (US) $1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession. It serves to underline the importance of educators and the fact that throughout the world, their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated. It also seeks to acknowledge the impacts of the very best teachers – not only on their students but on the communities around them.

Mr. Ezem Collins (2019 Winner)

Collins, a teacher at the Royal Family Academy, Abuja,emerged the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year. Collins who is a Civic Education and Christian Religious Studies teacher was declared winner of the prestigious honour at the grand finale on October 18, 2019 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking shortly after he was declared the winner, he expressed profound appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maltina, his wife as well as the school for the support and honour.

In recent interview with LEADERSHIP, Collins expressed excitement, saying that it is actually a very motivating achievement that is not just for him but an inspirational one for every Nigerian teacher.

“It is something that has pulled me to do more. What I do basically by reason of this achievement is to share my innovative teaching strategies with different teachers so that they can actually do well in their classes.

“This achievement has helped me to embark on what I tagged classroom revolution; it is actually a movement to change the narrative in our classes; it has to do with changing how teachers teach and students learn and employing different ways of teaching can be done better because we have to move from what is traditional to what is modern and global and to look for a way to blend it so that we are not backward to what is relevant to the system and since the achievement, a lot of people who never had interest in teaching have been calling me that they want to teach and whether I can get them a school to teach?

People are really inspired because it is also unfortunate that in our system it sound very strange when you see a teacher successful because people naturally don’t expect a teacher at that level. So, it is a very big inspiration for me and I think with this I have been far with teaching and by reason of this achievement I have been able to register a consulting firm-COZEK Education Consulting and right now as I speak to you I am at the verge of registering an NGO – Youth Education and Peace Initiative,” he said.

Oluwabunmi Anani (2020 Winner)

Oluwabunmi, a teacher at Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State emerged the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

Anani, an English teacher was declared the winner at the grand finale held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

For emerging the winner of the 6th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, Anani will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5million immediately and N1million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

She would also have the privilege to be part of an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built for her school in her honour by the Fund.

Speaking shortly after she was announced as the winner of the coveted prize, Anani thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maltina for putting smiles on the faces of teachers through the initiative.

She became the second woman to win the award in Nigeria.