The Nigerian Hunter Council (NHC), has intensified capacity training for its members towards enhancing effective security of lives and property in all rural communities nationwide.

The Commander General of the Council, Ambassador Joshua Osatimehin, stated this in Abuja during a four-day security summit for officers and men of NHC from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

Speaking on the theme of the summit, “Improving Internal Security System In Nigeria”, Osatimehin said Nigerian Hunter Council has been repositioned for result-oriented fight against insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, called for discipline, patriotism and commitment among officers and men of the Council towards realising the NHC’s mandate.

While commending the support of the Senate towards the passage of Nigerian Hunter Council Bill, Ambassador Osatimehin noted that when passed into law, it would improve the security apparatus of Nigeria.

In a message, the chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Kashim Shetima, lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Hunter Council in combating insurgency, boko haram, banditry and other forms of insecurity most especially in the Northern part of the country.

The Borno lawmaker, who expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country, pledged the Senate support towards the passage of the Nigerian Hunter Council Bill currently before the Senate, to improve the security of lives and property in the country.

On his part, the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said the Nigerian Hunter Council has been supportive to the fight against insecurity in the state.

The governor who was represented by his Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mohammed Bello, stated that the state government would continue to provide necessary logistics support to the Council towards complimenting the efforts of government in combating insecurity.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representative of Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Deputy Commandant in charge of Private Security Guard, Chinedu Igboe and Gwagwalada Area Commander of Nigeria Police Force, Zainab Ibrahim, who stood in for the FCT Commissioner of Police, said they would continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Hunter Council towards protecting lives and property in the nation.

The event featured parade, lectures and presentation of awards to those who have supported NHC over the years.