During the recent years we have seen many African countries start to advance their industrial sectors to impressive and influential levels. The once plagued continent is now taking shape into becoming an economic powerhouse given the right amount of time, effort and resources.

One prominent country among others is Nigeria, who has made great strides in developing and expanding its booming mining industry and agricultural sector. Let us take a deeper look into the technicalities of how this achievement is being worked on.

Determined to Expand the Mining Industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is one of the world’s largest exporters of minerals and metals to the world market. And the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, is adamant in his determination to further expand this sector of the Nigerian economy.

Part of the success story of this expansion has to do with utilizing the legacy of former ministers of the ministry. Under the former ministers, the Mining Cadastre Office and Nigerian Geological Survery Agencies were established and has proven to be very effective in increasing the efficiency of both the process of locating and extracting minerals.

The goal is to diversify the Nigerian economy and provide many more jobs to increase the level of welfare of the Nigerian people. The ministry is betting that in a few years the sector will achieve just that to a very large extent.

Sugar Production Increasing Rapidly

Another sector of the Nigerian economy that is on its way forward is the agricultural sector. And in particular we are talking about the production of sugar.

Heavy investments have been made by the Nigerian government into developing the production of sugar, and the government anticipates they will be able to produce around 1.5 million metric tonnes per year.

The increased investment came as a result of mixed results in the agricultural sectors different branches with sugar under-performing. The total investment amounts to $12 billion and will hopefully be able to address the country’s agriculture and energy needs.

The World Bank Invests

A large boon to the Nigerian economy is the investments made by the World Bank into its various sectors. The many projects in the past have continuously proved effectful and helped grow and expand the Nigerian economy, providing better living standards for its citizens.

One of these investments we want to mention in particular is an investment into the production development of livestock. The World Bank invested $200 million into this project. The project is scheduled to be active over a 6-year period starting in 2019.

The funds will be allocated to any interested farmers in Nigeria who are willing to start production of livestock. This has successfully incentivized many Nigerians to take part in the development project and it looks to be well on its way.

Good Prospects for the Nigerian Economy

The projects and initiatives mentioned in this article are only a few of a much larger wind of change that is sweeping over the Nigerian economy. Great efforts and strides are being made in all sectors at the moment to revitalize and strengthen the general economy for the betterment of the people and the Nigerian nation.

Who knows? Maybe this increase in the production of raw materials and resources can one day be turned into an efficient manufacturing economy that rivals that of China. In any case, great things are in store for Nigeria, and the rest of the world sits by looking at the country with admiration for the achievements that have been made so far. It will be exciting to see what happens next.