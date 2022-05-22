Livebic, a new platform for content creators to market and deliver their content, has emerged the overall winner of the MarkHack 1.0 competition.

The founders of Livebic, Shadrach Akao and Ernest Ogbanefe, was given the sum of $10,000 as the overall winner of the marketing competition.

Other winners are; Godsstar Azeamuzie, Moyosore Olaleye and Davidson Okpokpobe, winning the sum of $4,000 with their innovation, SprayMe; Spiff Moses, Christine Sarima and Nnamdi Okafor, won the sum of $3,000, with their innovation, Reelbuzz; Ayo Solomon, Nancy Amandi, Nnamdi Abonyi and Ayo Samuel, won the sum of $2,000 with their innovation, Innovadoras and Ademola Joseph, Oluwatobi Fatumo, Ndifereke Sam and Abdulrazakadir, won the sum of $1,000 with their innovation Monify cookies.

The curator of MarkHack 1.0, Victor Afolabi, at the closing ceremony of the marketing competition in Lagos, said the five winners will be attending the EIC Accelerator programme where they will be mentored and have the chance to win up to $50,000 equity investment.

Afolabi said MarkHack 1.0 hackathon is a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, policy makers and marketing professionals to create solutions to real-life marketing challenges in an intense period of time by using creativity, technology and mentoring to be able to co-create the future that Nigeria anticipates.

The commissioner, Lagos state ministry of Science and Technology, Mr Akeem Fahm, however, congratulated the winners of the MarkHack 1.0 hackathon, adding that, the future of Nigeria is in their hands.

Fahm assured that the Lagos state government will continue to support technology because it believes that in the future, the state and Nigeria at large will have to harness the power of technology to shape things.

“We survived the COVID-19 pandemic, we fought back with technology, but now, we have to improve our economy, and to do that, we are going to rely on technology,” he added.The commissioner said, the state governor has demonstrated that technology is the bedrock of everything that the state is doing, adding that, “the MarkHack 1.0 hackathon is a testament that the state will continue to provide the enabling environment for technology and innovation to thrive.”

President, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr Idorenyen Enang however advised the winners of the MarkHack 1.0 Hackathon to understand the intricacy of marketing to be able to excel in the retail world.Enang, however, thanked all those who made MarkHack 1.0 hackathon a reality, adding that “we are helping this nation, helping great minds, improving the productivity of individuals, businesses and communities and above all, we are making our country a better place.”