Members of the Nigerian Legion in Bauchi State have declared their readiness to help government secure lives and property of citizens of the state.

The chairman of the legion in the state, Brig. Gen. Idris Danjuma Ningi (rtd) stated this yesterday during the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund in Bauchi.

He said the Bauchi State government and the federal government had done well to keep Bauchi safe despite being the gateway to the insurgency-ridden North East.

He said with the rising insecurity in the country, the capacity of the nation’s security architecture was overstretched, hence the need for retired service men to come in to offer their contributions to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is protected.

Ningi lamented the deteriorating condition of ex-service men in the state and their families, adding that the situation was nothing to write home about as inflation hits harder in the country.

He said wives and children of members of the legion live in very harsh conditions with most of them unable to fee three times a day let alone afford the educational expenses of their children.

He pleaded with Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to build a befitting secretariat for them in Bauchi, saying the current building housing the Legion in the state was inhabitable.

Responding, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said putting into cognisance the historical antecedents of the country, the nation’s ex-service men deserve more than they are actually getting at the moment from government and private individuals, adding that there was need for more support to uplift and improve their condition.

The governor said there was no party lines differences when it comes to providing succor to families of members of the Nigerian Legion.

He said both the PDP and APC need to do more, as the legion had done well to keep a united nation.

The governor said the Nigerian private sector and public spirited individuals ought to do more to help improve the living conditions of ex-service men, adding that they belong to the nation and not a sect.

While launching the 2022 Emblem Appeal Fund, Bala Mohammed announced Bauchi State government’s donation of N10 million and promised to build a new secretariat for the legion in Bauchi State in the next three months.