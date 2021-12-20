Nigerians in the managerial space has been tasked to make excellent impact in management and provide exemplary leadership in order to foster national development.

Former president of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Dr Sali Adukwu Bolujoko gave the charge in Abuja during a corporate dinner and Awards organised by the Maitama chapter.

Dr Bolujoko said at a time when Nigeria is challenged with poor leadership and dearth of mentorship, the institute must rise above board, think outside the box and rescue Nigeria from leadership collapse through effective management and provision of extraordinary leadership for national development.

She added “When you are a leader, you have to give the right values to people around you, you think and articulate fast and if the leader does not save people from the trouble waters, it is meant to sink the boat, so as a leader you must empower other people but not manipulating or intimidating them, you are the leaders of the nation and you must be behave well and do the right thing because people are seeing and learn from you”.

Chairman of the Maitama chapter, Engr Lawal Zubair said even though the present crop of managers in Nigeria only manage based on their capacity, the institute will continue to add values for improvements.

Chairman planning committee, Dr Emmanuel Ibe said the institute will encourage people to work harder to deliver Nigeria through good leadership.