When the Recording Academy, (organizers of the Grammy Awards), on Tuesday November 23, 2021 announced the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards.The names of five Nigerian artists appeared on the list of nominations.

The artists are Wizkid,Femi Kuti and his son Made,Burna Boy and fast rising music sensation Tems.

Other Nigerians artists who have received Grammy nominations in the past include King Sunny Ade, who is the first to ever receive a nomination in 1983. Femi Kuti has four nominations to his name and Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie-Ngozi also has a nomination thanks to her feature on Beyonce’s 2015 album.

In February this year, Burna Boy and Wizkid made Nigeria proud by winning the prestigious awards,which recognizes musical excellence.

What Most Nigerians don’t realize is that aside Burna Boy and Wizkid,there are other Nigerian artists who have been winners in the past.

We’ll take a look at Nigerian music stars who have a Grammy Award to their name.

Helen Folasade Adu (Sade Adu)

The Ibadan born singer Sade Adu, gree up in Essex, England.She holds the title of the first artiste of Nigerian origin to win the prestigious award. Her first Grammy was in 1986 for “Best New Artist” then another followed in 1994 with “No Ordinary Love” for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals. She earned her third Grammy in 2002 with “Lovers Rock” in the Best Pop Vocal Album and bagged her fourth in 2011 with “Soldier of Love” for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel (Seal)

Born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel in 1963, he is better known by his professional name Seal. He is a British-Nigerian musician, singer and songwriter best known for his 1994 hit song, “Kiss from a Rose.” He has 14 Grammy nominations to his name and has won four. His song, “Kiss From A Rose” earned him three Grammy awards in 1996 and in 2011 he nabbed his fourth “Imagine”. He holds one of the highest numbers of Grammy awards by a Nigerian.

Hakeem Seriki (Chamillionaire)

Born Hakeem Seriki but professionally known as Chamillionaire, Born to a Nigerian father and an African-American mother in Washington D.C. and moved to Houston, Texas at the age of four. He clinched a Grammy in 2007 for his song, “Riddin’ under the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category. He received a total of four nominations that year.

Lekan Babalola

Lekan Babalola is a Nigerian jazz percussionist and musician who started playing the conga at an early age. He has seven albums to his name and two Grammy awards. In 2006, he won the Grammys for his work on Ali Farka Touré‘s In the Heart of the Moon which he was credited in three tracks. He also won a second Grammy in 2009 for his work on Cassandra Wilson‘s 2008 album titled Loverly.

Jenn Nkiru

Jenn Nkiru, the British-Nigerian filmmaker co-directed the video for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” Nkiru first worked with Beyonce in 2018 as second unit director of Ricky Saiz’s video for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Apeshit”.

Sikiru Adepoju

Sikiru Adepoju is a percussionist and recording artist and plays primarily in the genres of traditional African music and world music. He plays a variety of instruments and styles. He first won a Grammy in 1991 as a part of Mickey Hart’s group Planet Drum, whose title album won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album.

That was the first time there was a Grammy in that category. He won again on 8 February 2009 as a part of Mickey Hart’s latest group Global Drum Project, whose title album won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Kevin Olusola

was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, to Nigerian father Oluwole Olusola and Grenadian-born Curline Paul. Olusola is a musician, beatboxer, cellist, rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter.He is also a member of the vocal group Pentatonix. In February 2015, Pentatonix won a Grammy in the “Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a cappella” category for their song “Daft Punk”, a medley of songs by Daft Punk. In February2016, Pentatonix won a Grammy in the same category, this time for Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from their “That’s Christmas to Me” album. In February 2017, Pentatonix won a Grammy in the “Best Country duo/group performance” category for “Jolene” which featured Dolly Parton.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy won with his Twice as Tall album in 2021. He dropped a no-skip album which ultimately put him in the frame for the biggest win of his career at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Wizkid

Wizkid’s win came via his feature on Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl video. Wizkid has skirted around the edges of a Grammy win for a few years. Although “One Dance,” his monster hit collaboration with Drake was snubbed by Grammy, “Views“, the album on which the track appears was nominated for the Album of the Year. Wizkid has a producer and featured artist credits on the album.