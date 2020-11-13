By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Team Nigerian Navy participated at the ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship for the first time at the Tennis Court Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Team Navy comprising of two males and one female; Lt. Commander Hasan Shuaibu, Warrant Officer Dirisu Ngozi (physically Training instructor) and Onyejiaka Emmanuel Chimezie (OSPTI) finished their campaign in the second round after an impressive first-round performance as they were coached by MWPTI Isa Arinola.

Speaking on their debut season at the CBN Tennis championship, Dirisu Ngozi, revealed what led to the Team’s early exit at the tournaments adding that they had garnered experience which would aid their performance in their next tournament.

“We played fairly, this is our first outing playing in the tennis open, we made it to the out of the first round but we lost in the second round. Also we are just coming out from the COVID-19 lockdown, so it was difficult for us to train the way we wanted” she said.

“We have gathered a lot of experience from the CBN championship, so in our next outing we will be looking forward to getting to the quarterfinals or the semifinals, with more hard work, I am confident we can do it”.

Adding to this, Lt. Commander San Shuaibu, commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas for his support towards sports development among the officers.

“We thank the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, for giving us the opportunity and the support for us to participate in the CBN Tennis Open, also our able Sports director Commodore Suleiman Aliyu Bello for his encouragement.

He further appealed that more players should be recruited into the Nigerian Navy adding that ample time should be given to the officers in their quest to take the Nigerian Navy to the next level.

“We want the Navy to have the zeal and conviction that they can make the Nigeria Navy proud and take it to the next level”.

“We have a lot of sportsmen and women in different sporting events that have represented the country in international tournaments like in the All African Games, Olympic and the rest”.

According to him “they are so many of the admirals that love tennis apart from us, so what we need is more encouragement”.

“We just want the Nigeria Navy to recruit more players and also give us more time to train for tournaments” he added.