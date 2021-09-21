A Nigerian, Simon Obi, has been selected and appointed as one of the 11 youth leaders across the world to serve in the Youth Leadership Board of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

The Youth Leadership Board is the focal point and the engine behind the Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

With the goal to energize the global youth movement for road safety that contributes in saving lives and reducing fatalities through the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on key targets around safe mobility and related issues such as climate change, good health, sustainable cities and meaningful youth participation, the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety is a global body that is made of passionate young people from across the world taking action on safer mobility and championing meaningful youth participation in road safety and beyond.

Through the expertise, advice and concrete actions of the Youth Leadership Board members, youth will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on how all local actions and global advocacy strategies for road safety are run.

The Youth Leadership Board will work with partners to ensure that the work within the Youth Coalition is consistent with and reflects the realities of youth and in support the achievement of the Global Youth Statement for Road Safety as well as help implement specific milestones of the Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety.

Additionally, the role of the Youth Leadership Board is to ensure that the youth interests and voices are always represented at the centre of the Coalition’s decisions, including the diversity of youth opinions, geographic locations, as well as gender, cultural and local reflections.

They will act as role models for the rest of the Youth Coalition members, creating trust with their peers, partners and organisations in general through an authentic system of meaningful youth participation.