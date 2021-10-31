The leadership of organised unions

in Nigerian Railways Corporation have threatened to down tools without prior notice over anti- workers activities by the federal government.

The two unions under the umbrella of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NUR) and its senior staff, Senior Staff Association (SSA/ NUR) in a unanimous decision, based their planned strike over age-long neglect of the welfare of workers of the corporation and inability of federal government to give insurance cover for the workers, especially those driving the trains.

In an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday after their joint press conference the president general, Comrade Innocent Luka Ajiji said the decision to downtool can take place without any further warning following the threat of lives of members and poor remunerations for the workers.

Ajiji called on both the management and government to act accordingly by ensuring lives of the workers inview of first of its kind bombing of the train.

Lamening the risk members of the unions are being exposed to, Ajiji and Mainasara, commended the bravery of the drivers of the train during the bombing last week, warning that unless urgent steps are taken to secure the workers just as they have insured the trains, more attacks may still come.

It is hoped the federal government and the management of Nigerian Railways will embrace the option of swift response to the welfare issues of the workers which regrettably have suffered gravely in the hands of government and management.

Ajiji said, “In the advent of the management of the corporation still depriving the workers of their welfare and due conveniences, we shall have no option than to explore workable alternative strategies to demand for the legitimate rights of the workers.”