A Nigerian firm, iStrategic Transparent Solutions Limited, has entered into a working agreement with a major exporter of Russian technology, Russian Software Trade House (RSTH) for the deployment of security and crime-bursting solutions.

In the agreement signed by the two companies, they are to work in developing computer software in the areas of safety, security, cybercrime and other allied services for use by public and private institutions in Nigeria and other West African countries.

The agreement was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on behalf of the two companies by Habibu Adamu Aliyu, the chief executive officer of iStrategic Solutions, and Pavel Maximenko, president of RSTH.

The technologies to be developed by the two entities, according to the memorandum of understanding will focus on the “sole purpose of protecting, preventing and deterring the activities of criminals, insurgents and bandits”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovative solutions, they said, will also help in the provision of a platform for ease of governance and delivery of government services to the people of Nigeria, the West Africa region and beyond.

Other areas to be addressed by the solution-based technology infrastructure would include detection of corruption, financial crime, money laundering, fraud, illicit financial flows and other financial crimes, digitization of government services, provision of security equipment, intelligence gathering, provision of central database for policy and training, among others.

The CEO of iStrategic, Habibu Adamu Aliyu, said the firm was founded by some experienced former law enforcement operatives and seasoned lawyers with strong backgrounds and vast experience in complex financial crimes investigations, financial intelligence analysis, and forensic accounting.

“Our experts are seasoned investigators, intelligence analysts, certified fraud examiners, certified anti-money laundering specialists, accredited counter fraud & counter corruption specialists, counter terrorist financing specialists, ICT specialists, seasoned prosecutors and arbitrators with decades of experience in security software solutions, financial crimes investigation, analysis, prosecution, assets tracing and recovery etc.”

ADVERTISEMENT