The Nigerian Women Trade Exhibition (NAWTE 2022) said it is targeting 10 million women in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for capacity building that would enhance their businesses.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja preparation for the NAWTE 2022 holding at the Internal Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja from March 21 to 23, the national coordinator, Hajiya Sameera Abubakar Abdullahi, said Nigerian women in business were well over 50 million engaged in different trades, adding that they need to be empowered.

“The theme is: “Empowering Nigerian Women Enterprises for Economic Sustainability and Self-reliance,” Sameera said.

“The country is so vast that one hardly understands whether a product is made in Nigeria or not. Consequently, the conduct of the trade exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for the women to create awareness for their products and develop commercial structures by identifying new agents and distributors for their products.

“Indeed, the current economic slowdown is the most ideal time for the Nigerian Women Enterprises to showcase their presence on exhibition floor so as to announce the arrival of their products, how qualitative they are and to what extent they can supply on demand.

“As a reliable media for exchange of information, the planned exhibition will provide Nigerian Women Enterprises with a unique networking platform to meet consumers and other organizations across the value-chain thereby helping in promotion, marketing and publicity efforts of participating enterprises,” Sameera said, adding that the programme was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment; Federal Ministry of Women Affairs; SMEDAN; NDE; NEPC; CBN and FIIRO.

