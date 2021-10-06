The Kaduna State chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has said that living wage is appropriate for Nigerian workers rather than the national minimum wage because of the country’s hash economic realities.

The state chapter chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, made the assertion at the 2021 Decent Work celebration and roundtable discussion with the theme, ‘Just Jobs’, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

“The issue of living wage is critical, we are talking about living wage and not minimum wage. The N30,000 minimum wage cannot even pay for transportation alone,” he said.

Comrade Suleiman also said that, “we also are talking about the security of our lives. We need to be secured.

“Nigerian workers need jobs that will take care of them as they are equally giving services to the jobs. Their jobs need to cover them, it has to be productive.”

The labour union called on the government, as a matter of urgency, to get around the table with unions, employers and others to set ambitious target to create and retain jobs.

He equally lamented that jobs in Kaduna State were not desent, saying that the state government should make the jobs decent for workers.

“As a labour leader in Kaduna State, the job is not decent, civil servants don’t have job security, you can wake up in the morning and the government will create a policy and say your services are no longer required,” he added.

In his keynote presentation, Dr. Tukur Abdullahi, said that the very essence of existence is for man to be happy.

Dr. Abdullahi also called on the government to give the poorest of the poor the opportunity to showcase their talents

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “If you take away dignity and happiness, you have taken away human being.”

Abdullahi also lamented that 99 per cent poorest of the poor in Nigeria are living in abject poverty.