By Jerry Emmanson |

London property expert and acquisition agent, Yemi Edun, has been named one of the United Kingdom’s most influential black people in The Powerlist 2021.

Edun, regarded as one of the foremost experts in his sector, is the founder and CEO of Daniel Ford & Co and Daniel Ford International.

LEADERSHIP gathered that he is the first person from the industry to be recognised in the prestigious list of the most powerful men and women of African, African Caribbean and Africa American heritage in the UK.

He is a new entry on the annual list which recognises the contribution of people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage in Britain across a range of industries including business, politics, technology and science.

Delighted Yemi, told LEADERSHIP that he feels blessed to be on the list.

According to him, “I am honoured and humbled to be included on The Powerlist 2021 and recognised for my work in the property industry.

“All the men and women on the list are truly inspiring and I feel blessed to be named among them. I’m incredibly passionate about working in property and I hope this recognition will inspire other young people to consider a career in the industry.”

The Powerlist, which is produced in partnership with J.P.Morgan and sponsored by PwC, Linklaters, Refinitiv and Facebook recognises and celebrates the most influential black people in Britain.