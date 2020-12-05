By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

President of the Institute for Good Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa Dr Lanre Adebayo has said that there was a dare need to prepare Nigerian Youth for future leadership through serious intellectual and professional investment by developing their capabilities in civic education.

Adebayo who stated this during a colloquium in honour of Justice Umaru Abdullahi’s 81 birthday in Abuja stressed that the major gap in our socialization process was lack of deliberate attempt to prepare Nigerian Youth for leadership that will expose them to the nature of character and burden of governance.

He noted that the vehicle to undertake this is available through civil education which is currently being taught as a compulsory subject in school and emphasised on the need to do comprehensive review of the current curriculum with the view to increasing leadership and Governance contents.

“In our view, the vehicle to undertake this is available through Civic Education which is currently being taught as compulsory subject in our schools. There is an urgent need to undertake a comprehensive review of the civic education current curriculum which was developed in 2006 with a view to increasing the leadership and governance contents.

Our Institute will shortly unvell its Youth Leadership Mentoring Programme. The Programme, which is targeted at Nigerian youths through the schools system as well out of schools has Major General David Jemibewon as the Lead Mentor. We hope to work with relevant State institutions in the implementation of the programme. In essence, there is a need for greater State Civil collaboration to address some of the challenges facing our Nation. The platform of our Institute is available for this purpose,”

Adebayo added that Justice Umaru Abdullahi examplary and outstanding leadership in the development of jurisprudence and Court of Appeal in Nigeria and Africa has caught the attention of institute to honour him, stresing the need for good leadership through judiciary and the need to build synergy between other arms of governments for good governance.

“One cannot over-emphasise the fact that the Judiciary has always been poorly treated by the other two arms. Unfortunately, it is also the arm of government that cannot advocate for itself taking in consideration the peculiar nature of its duties and attendant code of conduct. It is therefore disappointing that those who expect the Judiciary to optimally perform do not see any compelling reason to stand for it.

The judiciary is critical to Nigeria’s democracy and to the future of the nation and must be respected and protected. There is a need to establish a culture of recognising Nigerians who have served the nation in various capacities,” he said.