BY OUR CORRESPONDENTS

As Nigerians celebrate this year’s Christmas amid the second wave of COVID-19, state governments and health authorities across the country have expressed concern on the violation of protocols meant to check spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports from across the country indicated that while state governments had intensified efforts on enlightenment campaigns and devised measures to control spread of the virus, there has been either poor or complete disregard of the protocols.

In Plateau State for instance, the government has lamented lack of compliance with COVID-19 rules in markets, parks, worship centres, airports, and other public places following the rising cases of the disease in the state.

The commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, and his Information and Communications counterpart, Hon Dan Manjang, said at a press briefing in Jos that the guidelines outlined by the state and federal governments to stop spread of the virus were being disregarded, and urged residents to obey safety directives by wearing face masks and regularly wash their hands with alcohol- based sanitisers.

“There have been rumours of another lockdown. For now the situation has not warranted that, but government might be forced to lockdown the state if the cases keep increasing and the people keep disobeying COVID-19 guidelines,” the health commissioner said.

Markets like Ahmadu Bello, Chobe Junction, New Market, Terminus and other satellite markets in Jos metropolis were jam-packed with people trying to purchase food items.

A civil servant, Mr. John Usman, said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and nonpayment of salaries made people to celebrate Christmas and new year in low key.

Our correspondent observed that prices of rice, vegetable oil, chicken, fish, onions, cabbage and carrot had increased by 100 percent. Many buyers are seriously complaining of the increase in prices of goods and services.

lmo Takes Proactive Steps

The Imo State government has taken proactive steps to check the resurgence of COVID-19.

Governor Hope Uzodimma issued a strong warning, calling for strict adherence to the protocols as issued by the federal government and NCDC.

He ordered the closure of the state secretariat with immediate effect as part of the measures to check the spread. He also directed that all government workers, except permanent secretaries and political appointees to stay away from office.

The governor instructed that the wearing of face masks most be compulsory for all residents as mobile courts have been put in place to arrest and prosecute anyone found without a face mask.

Uzodinma also instructed markets, parks and public places to put in place hand washing facilities, sanitisers and other COVID-19 safety measures as recommended by the NCDC.

Kwara Announces Partial Lockdown

The Kwara State government has placed the state on a partial lockdown.

The lockdown according to the new COVID-19 guidelines released by the spokesman of the state COVID-19 committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, will be observed until further notice.

The state government also banned holding of concerts, carnivals and clubbing in every part of the state until further notice.

It added that appropriate use of face masks in public places is mandatory while worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue to allow for physical distancing

It added: “Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed. Again, proper use of face masks in public space is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged. There shall be partial state-wide lockdown until further notice.

“Transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face masks by drivers and passengers. Appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters.”

Meanwhile, preparations for the Christmas and New Year festivities have been at lowest ebb in the state.

At the time of filing this report, civil servants were yet to receive their December salaries. This accounts for low patronage at the major markets in Ilorin metropolis. Though, a few individuals were seeing making some purchases of food items at the Oja- Oba, Ipata and Obbo road markets, all in Ilorin, the marketers complained of low patronage.

Yobe Residents Reluctant On COVID-19 Protocols

Residents of Yobe State are reported to be reluctant on checking the spread of COVID-19.

Visits to markets, motor parks and other public places by our correspondent in the past few days showed that most people were not observing social distancing or wearing face masks.

Many motor parks and other congested public areas that were hitherto provided hand washing facilities at the entrance during the first wave of the pandemic had no such facilities at the time of filing this report.

A driver in Damaturu Motor Park, Sale Modu said, “We have heard that the pandemic is back again but to be candid with you, I still believe that disease will not do much harm to us.

“In fact, government should not consider locking down us again because the lockdown measure does more harm than the prevention”.

In Potiskum, the commercial hub of the state, people were moving around without face masks unlike during the previous wave of the disease.

Similarly, in most worship centres, only a few people were seen wearing face masks. The situation was the same in most major towns including Gashu’a, Nguru and Geidam.

Bauchi Residents Defy Safety Protocols

Residents of Bauchi metropolis have continued to ignore safety protocols.

LEADERSHIP reports that most residents do not wear face masks or regard social distancing rules.

For instance, major markets such as Wunti, Muda Lawal and Central remain as saturated as they used to be before the advent of Covid-19.

Babandija Yunusa who sells tomatoes in Wunti market told LEADERSHIP: “Although I agree with you that COVID-19 is real, in our own context, applying those safety protocols is very difficult. God will protect us, the only thing we do is to continue to pray that may it be easy for all of us.”

Similarly, a meat seller at Wunti market said, “The only thing we have are water and hand sanitizer where willing customers can wash their hands, but even at that a few people comply to wash their hands regularly.”

The chairman of the market traders’ association, Wunti, Iliyasu Nuhu Abdullahi, attributed the lack of compliance to careless attitude.

“At our own level, we have tried to educate people through our unions with support from several stakeholders, but unfortunately, people are still taking things for granted.”

Bauchi Residents Lament Hike In Prices Of Chicken, Tomatoes

Residents of Bauchi metropolis complained over the hike in prices of chicken and tomatoes.

Esther Joshua, a resident of Rafin Zurfi in Bauchi metropolis described the price of chicken as shocking and disturbing, saying she had never bought a chicken for up to N4,000 in her life.

The 40-year-old mother of three children said a chicken in Bauchi metropolis costs between N3000 and N400 depending on the size.

She said although many households were recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the prices of chicken and tomatoes were unfavorable to most of residents.

Zakka Emanuel from Yelwan Kagadama who said he was yet to be paid his December salary said, “My two kids are still expecting me to buy them shoes, I have sewn clothes for them, but I was waiting to get the December salary to enable me to buy shoes for them.”

He said food items, especially tomatoes and pepper, were not affordable for the “common man especially people like us, in addition to other needs that we are yet to settle.”

He described this year’s Christmas celebration as “one of the hardest, probably because of COVID-19.”

A chicken seller in Yelwa Market, Haruna Hassan, attributed the hike in price of chicken to the cost of their feeds and medicals.

“Before now, a bag of feeds cost nothing more than N3000, but now you buy it for more than N6000, so you have to increase the price of chicken in order to make a profit”, he said.

Osun Issues New Guidelines

The Osun State government has issued fresh guidelines to residents to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Before the second wave residents had relaxed compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

However, with the obvious manifestation of the resurgence of the virus, residents have started complying with the directives, especially as the state government threatened to bring defaulters to book.

But visits to public gatherings showed minimal compliance with the two levels of government directives as the social distancing rule is rarely complied with.

However, public institutions such as banks, schools, government offices among others have ensured strict compliance with the guidelines.

Religious leaders have promised to ensure that members comply with the guidelines especially during the festivities.

Benue Residents Neglect Protocols

In Benue State, our correspondent observed that there is no compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

During visits to some of the motor packs, markets and churches in Màkurdi, the state capital, no one was seen with the face mask and there was no sign of facilities for hand washing.

A passenger at one of the motor parks, Mrs Mary Akpen, who was travelling to Kwande to spend Christmas, said she was aware of COVID-19 but didn’t believe it had reached Nigeria.

The director, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Màkurdi, Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, said the church was waiting for directives from the state government.

“We can’t work in isolation in a situation like this, we are working together with the state government, we cannot just take any decision on our own, so for now what we are doing is to ensure that all our parishioners adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols of wearing nose mask, regular washing of hands, the use hands sanitizers and social distancing.”

The chief medical director, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Terrumun Swende, urged citizens to strictly observe the protocols, saying the disease is very much around.

Meanwhile residents lamented the hike in prices of food and nonfood commodities.

Buyers who spoke to our correspondent lamented that though festive periods usually come with price increases, the 2020 increase had tripled.

Abia Intensifies Campaign

In Abia State, the level of compliance with the directive is anything but encouraging even as the state government has reinvigorated its campaign against the spread of the virus.

Both public and private schools have closed for the Yuletide. Public places such as markets, offices, motor parks and places of worship are operating without precautions.

A commercial vehicle driver who operates on the Umuahia-Onitsha route, Comrade Dallars, said he was not aware of the second-wave of the pandemic and the directive.

At the time of filing this report, business activities in most urban areas remained slightly above average, although there have been increases in the prices of goods and services.

Jigawa Asks Civil Servants To Stay At Home

Following the report of one death and 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Jigawa State government has directed all civil servants from GL 12 downwards to work from home.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar announced this while briefing newsmen on the measures being taken to tackle the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state.

He said it became necessary for the state government to take such decision as aged women died of COVID-19 within the community.

“We must institute measures to protect our dear state in conformity with national COVID- 19 control guidelines of the federal government.

“Henceforth, from the 24th of December, all civil servants from grade 12 below would work from home for the next two weeks.”

“However all public protective measures must be observed such as personal hygiene, social distancing and wearing facemask in public places,” he declared.

The governor said the state had recorded a total of 386 cases and 12 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to date.

A/Ibom Introduces Special Restrictions

In Akwa Ibom, some special restrictions have been introduced as residents celebrate Christmas.

The commissioner for culture and tourism, Mr Oman Esin announced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Christmas carol festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Esin who announced the cancellation in a statement in Uyo stressed that the global travel restrictions and closure of factories earlier in the year affected the planning of the annual event.

In the same vein, the state government has also cancelled all events requiring large gatherings as it confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Kaduna Issues Fresh Guidelines, Warnings

The Kaduna State government has issued series of new guidelines and warnings to residents to avoid an eventual lockdown over non-adherence.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai said the government was counting on the cooperation of citizens in containing the surge in COVID-19 infections, explaining however that a lockdown was not the immediate focus of the government.

He said during a media chat on Wednesday that the spike in infection was as a result of lack of adherence to preventive measures.

“We are calling on all our citizens to join us to fight COVID-19 and save lives without having a lockdown. We think there are lots of simpler things citizens and businesses can do that can help reduce the spread of the disease,” he said.

The commissioner for health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said the infection rate was higher in eight local governments including Kaduna North and Kaduna South, Chikun, Igabi, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Jema’a, Lere and Soba.

She said Kaduna North had the highest number of cases, adding that 47 people had so far died throughout the state, out of which two were health workers.

The normal hustle and bustle during festive periods was not seen in Kaduna, the state capital. The high prices of both food and other items many not be far from the reasons as an average sized chicken goes for N4000. Items like tomatoes and onions are very expensive, while the price of rice also still very high.

Katsina Mobilises Against COVID-19

The Katsina State government said it had mobilsed enough resources against the spread of COVID-19.

The deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, who is also the chairman of COVID-19 taskforce, said a retreat was organised to review ways and plans for the second wave, adding that resources were utilised to establish 160 bed isolation centers in each of the IDP and NYSC camps and two wards in General Amadi Rimi Specialist (Orthopedic) Hospital (GARSH) with 30 beds capacity.

But the compliance level among the residents is very poor, as many people are not even mindful of the virus, because according to them, they don’t believe it exists. In places of worship and other public gatherings, the guidelines are not observed as people went about their normal businesses.

No Compliance In Rivers

In Rivers, markets, parks and worship centres were yet to comply fully with the new rules when our correspondent went round. However, banks, government offices and other public buildings in the state, have since the announcement of the new rules by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 made it compulsory that those working or visiting must wear face-masks as well as wash their hands frequently.

When our correspondent visited the New Layout Marker, Creek Road Market and Mile One Market, in Port Harcourt metropolis, traders and buyers were seen transacting their businesses without observing the Covid-19 protocols.

With the normal Christmas rush, buyers were seen trooping into the markets without restrictions or checks at the entry points as there were no provisions for hand-washing facilities or sanitizers.

Also, most worship centres in the state were yet to revert to the new rules on Covid-19 as majority of the churches that organised weekly programmes had over 90 percent attendance without observing the necessary protocols.

Nasarawa Introduces Measures

The Nasarawa State government has again taken steps to curtail the spread of Covid 19 in the state.

The decisions were taken at an emergency joint meeting of the state security council and the committee on Covid 19 held at Government House, Lafia yesterday.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Abdulkareem Kana, said government had taken measures to curtail the second wave of the virus in the state.

Kana urged all worship centers across the state to restricted attendance to only 50 members during worship time.

The CAN chairman in the state, Dr Joseph Masin and the representative of JNI, Mohammed Ali, assured that their members would abide by the new measures by government to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

C’River Holds Christmas Eve Service Without Observance Of Protocols

In Cross River State, churches were preparing for all night Christmas Eve services despite warnings by the NCDC on second wave of COVID-19.

Bishop Emma Isong, the national publicity secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, said in as much as scientists had said that people should wear face masks, wash their hands at regular intervals, his advice to his members is to adhere strictly to the protocols of COVID-19, and pray fervently for protection of God.

Unlike in the previous years by this time the capital city of Calabar would have been fully decorated. However, the reverse is the case.

Sokoto Residents Prepare With Caution

Christians in Sokoto State have expressed their readiness to celebrate Christmas with caution. Some of them who spoke with Leadership Friday within the metropolis noted that they were very much aware of the pandemic and would comply with the laid down protocols.

Although public places such as markets, parks, worship centres, airports, amongst others showed very little compliance as majority of people were seen without facemasks.

This is even more so as social distancing was completely not observed in all the markets and parks except for a few worship places visited.

Also in the markets, LEADERSHIP Friday observed that the purchasing power of most residents preparing for the Christmas was very low. Prices of goods, food stuff, children’s wears and other perishables were very high when our correspondent visited.

They however added that the present harsh economic/security challenges would not deter them from celebrating the Christmas.

In Ogun, Churches Suspend Usual Festivities

The Ogun State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared that the year 2020 Christmas celebration will be observed amidst strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in all its branches and affiliations across the state.

The chief press secretary to the CAN state chairman, Rev Tolulope Taiwo who spoke with LEADERSHIP Friday said the state chapter of CAN had instructed heads of all the churches under the association to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Rev Taiwo further disclosed that the CAN state chairman, Bishop ‘Tunde Akin- Akinsanya, had equally directed that there should be slight restriction of worshipers, while large crowds should be totally discouraged in all the various centres.

CAN Urges Compliance With Guidelines

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Nigerians as they celebrate Christmas, urging them to be security conscious and observe the COVID-19 protocols in places of worship or public gatherings.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said it was painful that many people were mourning their loved ones as a result of COVID-19, terrorism, kidnappings and other criminalities.

The CAN Scribe said Christians should remember that Jesus was also born during the darkest time in Israel’s history.

He said, ‘’Israel was under the tyrannical rule of the Romans. Yet the angel announced the birth of Jesus as the glad tidings to the world. So, I urge those who are mourning to rejoice in hope that they too are still alive.

“I pray for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for all those who lost their loved ones for one reason or the other. May the birth of the saviour mark the end of coronavirus and every evil in our land. May it herald a new season of prosperity, full recovery and great joy in the name of Jesus.”

PMB Cancels Christmas Homage, Vows To Protect Nigerians

In line with the prevailing protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 restricting large gatherings, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory today.

According to a statement from presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president urged all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocols, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding at public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari equally appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season. He wished everyone a Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.

He also said he would not shirk his responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

In his Christmas message, he pleaded with Nigerians to give more time to the security agencies.

“Under my watch,” Buhari said, “The federal government will continue to provide the needed support within available resources to the gallant members of the armed forces and security agencies as they confront threats to the citizens.”

While commending them for their efforts so far, Buhari urged the armed forces to do more to check increasing security threats, especially in the northern part of the country as well as the entire nation in varying degrees.

He said their display of tact and expertise that led to the recent return of abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara would remain a milestone in the annals of the country.

He said; “For me, providing security for all residents in the country remains an article of faith. It formed a vital segment of this administration’s three-point agenda right from inception, and we must follow through with it.

“I cannot in good conscience shirk this cardinal responsibility to secure life and property. I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in the society.

“As a parent, I share the emotional torture and agony parents and guardians go through whenever their children and wards fall into the cruel hands of these enemies of decency and good society.

“I plead with fellow compatriots to give our military and other security agencies more time, cooperation and support by volunteering credible intelligence/information on activities of armed bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to this blight on our security landscape.

“To be sure, the problems are beyond the simplistic options being bandied around. We shall remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

“Our people must be free to live and move without let or hindrance. This is crucial not only to enthroning an atmosphere of calm and social cohesion, but for the economy to grow.

“Let us use this season of goodwill and joy to renew our faith in the ability of this administration to make a lasting difference in the lives of our hard-working people. Our Social Intervention measures and other economic policies are already yielding positive results even at modest rates.”

The president further said his administration would deliberately target youths so that they will not fall into the trap of unpatriotic elements to foment social disobedience leading to avoidable loss of life and property.

Reiterating that while the right to peaceful association and protest is guaranteed under our laws, Buhari said his administration would not fold its arms and watch protests however well-intended, degenerate into wanton killings of law enforcement and other security personnel as well as destruction of private and national assets.

Buhari further said there is every indication that the country is already experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infection.

“As we celebrate Christmas with families and friends, I urge all citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical prevention guidelines of regular hand-washing, wearing masks and social/physical distancing with a view to mitigating the spread of this devastating virus. While national and state institutions are trying their best, we must take individual responsibility and resist the strong temptation of compliance-fatigue by following the recommended protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and beat the ravaging pandemic.

“I have absolute confidence in the spirit of resilience of our people to do the needful and remain vigilant even as this festive season witnesses increased travels and celebrations. Staying alive to enjoy future festivals should be the watchword.

“I wish all Nigerians divine protection and Merry Christmas.”

Lawan Preaches Love, Tolerance, Sacrifice

The president of the S enate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday felicitated with the Christian faithful and Nigerians generally as they join the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas.

Lawan noted that this year’s celebration came at a time when the world was combating the resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic which had forced many countries to ramp up health safety protocols at a time when people traditionally gather to share love in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The senate president also noted that aside from the global health emergency of COVID-19, Nigeria also faces security and economic challenges.

A press statement signed by the Senate President’s media adviser, Ola Awoniyi yesterday said Lawan however expressed confidence that the resilience and positive attitudes of Nigerians would not only help Nigeria to prevail against the challenges but also ensure that their strains do not stop a merry and responsible celebration of Christmas in the country.

Gbajabiamila Urges Christians To Pray For Nigeria

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Christians to use the period of Christmas to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing her, especially the issue of insecurity.

The speaker while rejoicing with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas, also called on them to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to all.

In a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila in his Christmas message, noted that Nigerians should also use the period to pray for their leaders for God’s guidance.

According to the Speaker, the Christmas period calls for sober reflection, noting that Nigerians must be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

Buni Task Nigerians On Lessons Of Christmas

On his part, the chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, urged Nigerians to use the lessons of the Christmas to promote peace, love and unity in the country.

Buni who stated this in a goodwill message to Christian faithful as the world celebrates Christmas, said, “Christmas is full of lessons that preach peace, love and tolerance that we should borrow from to promote love and unity.

“We should irrespective of our political, religious and cultural differences put these lessons into our daily lives to promote love and remain our brothers’ keepers.

“We should have a common mission of moving Nigeria forward and to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to support and rally around government in its efforts to surmount the security challenges facing the country.

“The All Progressives Congress wishes Nigerians and the World a peaceful and merry Christmas and a prosperous New year in advance,” Buni prayed.

Gombe Gov Urges Prayers For Peace, Security, End To Covid-19

For his part, the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, felicitated with the Christian community in the state as they join other faithful all over the world to mark this year’s Christmas, urging them to use the period to pray for peace, security and prosperity of the state as well as an end to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The governor in a goodwill message charged Christians and the entire people of the state to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers against all the challenges bedeviling the state and humanity in general.

Governor Yahaya assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to initiate and execute policies and programmes that will impact on the lives of the citizenry and promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said, “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and all citizens of the country.

“This period reminds us of God’s love for humanity and the need to uphold the virtues of compassion, tolerance and love as exemplified by Jesus Christ. I also call on all of us to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share.

“Although this year’s celebration is coming at a period the world is still grappling with the novel coronavirus and its devastating impact on lives and means of livelihood of the people, such should not deter us from imbibing the good lessons of the season”.

“I urge us all to continue to pray fervently for an end to the pandemic. And as we pray and celebrate, we must also continue to keep safe and adhere strictly to the laid down COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, especially in view of the resurgence of the pandemic”.

Wike Urges Love, Peace, Unity

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Christians to use this Christmas to promote love, peace and unity.

Wike, in a Christmas message, urged the Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, as they celebrate.

The governor advised people of the state to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.

Ishaku Rejoice With Christians

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of Christmas.

The governor in a statement sign by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Dan-Habu, stated that Christmas is a key part and reminder of God’s grand salvation plan for mankind.

The governor said the coming of Jesus Christ into the world through a unique but humble birth process remains the greatest symbol of identity, hope and unity among Christians all over the world.

He noted that Christmas is the anniversary of a great act of God’s love for humanity which needs to be celebrated.

PDP Urges Hope, Prayers For Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the Christmas to rekindle hope and trust in God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the nation.

The party stressed that though the manifest failures of the current administration had led to an excruciating widespread economic hardship and worsened insecurity across the country, Christmas rekindles faith that all hope is not lost for the nation.

The PDP in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, lamented that under the prevailing circumstances, most families have nothing to celebrate with, many are in deep mourning over their losses from escalated insecurity due to the failure of those entrusted with the leadership of the nation.

“Nevertheless, we must keep hopes alive and find strength in God’s unfailing intervention as demonstrated with the gift of salvation in the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ,” it said.

Omo-Agege Preaches Peace, Unity

The deputy president of the senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Christmas to renew their commitment to the promotion of values of tolerance, brotherhood and unity among all groups in the country.

In his Christmas message, Senator Omo-Agege also urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of humility and love which are the hallmarks of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Atiku Urges Rededication To Prayers For Peace, Unity

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Christians and all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of another Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers, which he said had an immense impact on the peace, security, unity and stability of the nation.

In his Christmas message from his Media Office and signed by Paul Ibe, Atiku said it was important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season and be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing even better actions to make the country better and greater today and for all times as the revival of the country’s glory is everyone’s responsibility.

“On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country,” he said.