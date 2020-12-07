By Our Correspondent

Nigerians are calling for the sack, arrest as well as immediate prosecution of the Abia governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr ACB Agbazuere, “for abusing the naira note”, a symbol of the country’s sovereignty.

Agbazuere was on Sunday suspended from office after he was caught on camera ‘spraying’ money on controversial Nigerian pastor, Odumeje, right inside his Office at the Abia Government House, in Umuahia.

Despite public outcry and wide condemnation, nothing much has been done with management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and authorities of the Nigerian Police Force.

According to the CBN Act, spraying of Naira notes amounts to “abusing the country’s symbol of sovereignty.” The CBN had equally warned that abusing and spraying of Naira notes may get you a jail term.

“If a celebrant is dancing and you spray him/her, you may go to jail from the party venue, because the law enforcement agents will be there, waiting to arrest you,” the Nation’s apex bank warned.

Nigerians who are concerned about the expediency of such law, morality and sincerity of the CBN as well as wellness of the currency, are now wondering why the Nation’s apex bank or relevant security agencies are yet to act despite public outcry.

“Can you now see that the law is made for the poor in this country? How come a public official(ACB Agbazuere) has not been sacked, arrested or prosecuted in accordance with the law?,” a social media user, Francis Ukamaka opined.

A financial expert, Mr. Ikechukwu Frank, who added his voice, said, “the claim that ‘spraying of naira notes is an offence’ is true. Section 21 of the CBN Act 2007 clearly states that spraying of Naira notes is an offence punishable by six months imprisonment or a fine of N50,000 or both for offenders.”

“Spraying of naira notes is an offence. CBN spent millions of naira every year for campaign against naira abuse, here a public official is disobeying the law and the apex bank is unbothered. Truly Nigeria is a contradiction under this regime,” Frank claimed.

The CBN director of Corporate Communications Department, could not be reached for comment. But a source close to the Office, confirmed it was a punishable offence to abuse the currency.

“It is a very big offence to spray our naira notes,” he said, “it is the symbol of our national sovereignty. The law is very clear on it. When you abuse the notes by spraying them, you get a jail term, or a N50,000 fine or both.”

The source, however, refused to say if the CoS would be arrested or prosecuted. When this reporter pressed further, the CBN’s staff said the police was in a better position to answer. “It is the duty of the law enforcement agencies to catch offenders and take them to court,” he said.

But when contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, declined comment. The police spokesman hung up the phone immediately this reporter mentioned the matter.

Subsequent calls failed to connect as the phone line returned the “line busy” response several times. He was yet to reply text messages sent to his known phone line as at press time.

Section 21 of the CBN Act 2007 prescribes “imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment” for anyone guilty of “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under Sub-section (1) of this section,” the Act stressed.

The law, in Section 5 (i) goes further to define “Matching” to include “spreading, scattering or littering of any surface with any Naira notes or coins and stepping thereon, regardless of the value, volume, occasion or intent” …

While in 5(ii) “Spraying” includes adorning, decorating or spraying anything or any person or any part of any person or the person of another with Naira notes or coins or sprinkling or sticking of Naira notes or coins in a similar manner regardless of the amount, occasion or the intent.”