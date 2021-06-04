Benue State governor Samuel Ortom said now that Nigerians have tested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) they do not need a prophet from heaven to tell them where to follow come 2023.

The governor, who made this assertion during an interview with newsmen at the Makurdi Airport while returning from a trip to Oyo State where he visited Governor Seyi Makinde to commission projects, said the APC has performed below average.

“The basis for comparison are there for everyone to do the calculations, how much was naira to a dollar in 2015? What was the security situation then? What was the economic state of this country in terms of employment rate and in fact all the sectors of this country and what is it now? If someone sit and do thorough analysis of what was and what is now, I don’t know what score he or she will give to APC led administration, but I am sure it will be below average,” he said.

When asked whether the decamping of some governors and other people from the PDP to the APC would have any effect on the progress of the party, Ortom said there is no cause for alarm, saying that those leaving PDP are doing so because they are afraid of prosecution by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I have been in Politics since 1982, and there is nothing I don’t know in this game, so most of the people decamping now are afraid of the EFCC, as you know, the former APC chairman Adams Oshiomole once announced it publicly that anyone who decamp to APC his or her sins are forgiven, but for me I am not in for any kangaroo forgiveness of sin, that is why I am always advising my people to do the right thing.

“So, I want to tell you that all this eye services happening now, when the chips are down, nobody will stop the EFCC from fishing out whoever commits any crime and that is why I always say, prevention is better than cure. So, for me it is better to go back to my village as a farmer than getting myself involved in anything that will land me into trouble,” he said.