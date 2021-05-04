BY INNOCENT ODOH

Since the circulation of two videos, one showing 494 Nigerians who were about to be deported from Ghana and the recent one showing Nigerians being asked to sit outside, Nigerians living in Ghana have cried out for help over the reported ill-treatment being meted out to them by the Ghanaian police.

Nigeria and Ghana have not had the best of times in their diplomatic relations as report by Dailytrust on Tuesday, May 4, said that Nigerian traders whose shops were locked over alleged failure to pay the mandatory fee of $1 million levy by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, have not had their shops opened five months after bilateral talks between both countries.

The Ghanaian authorities had remained adamant that the foreign traders especially Nigerians will have to pay the levy before they are allowed to do business in the former Gold Coast.

Apart from the issues relating to trade, there are reports that Nigerians are constantly being harassed by the police in Ghana, who appear desperate to chase Nigerians out of their country for no justifiable reasons.

A Nigerian living in Ghana told reporters on condition of anonymity that Ghana police are perpetrating evil by storming into houses or flats where Nigerians live just to harass them. The Nigerian also said Ghana police are also extorting money and goods from innocent Nigerians

He said: “I’m presently in Ghana and the Ghana police are raiding our houses here and harassing and extortion many of us who will speak for us.”

Another Nigerian told reporters that many innocent Nigerians, who were accused of being involved in rituals, hard drugs, rape and internet fraud called yahoo yahoo, are currently at Nsawan prison, adding that the Ghanaians are supporting their government in the ill-treatment Nigerians are receiving in their country.

He said “many Nigerians in Nsawan prison are innocent; their only crime is being Nigerians,” even as he warned Nigerians of the future consequences of their actions when the table turns and the victims are taking records of this man’s inhumanity to man.

Another Nigerian lady denied reports that some of the Nigerians being harassed are jail breakers. She noted that she other Nigerians have been asked to do biometrics, which they obliged, adding that after the biometrics, none of the Nigerians was identified as jail breakers.

“We were asked to do biometrics, which we all did. After doing it, none of us happened to be jail breakers or involved in criminal practices,” she said and wondered why the harassment has continued.