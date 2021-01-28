By PATRICK OCHOGA |

Following strained relationship between the Nigeria consular office and Nigerians living in Italy, over the shortage of Nigeria passports, the National Union of Nigeria Association in Italy (Nunai) has decried the difficulty in procuring the passports at consular office in Rome.

The group called on the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently intervene in the matter by calling on the relevant government authorities to come to their aid.

The group in a letter titled, “Nunai’s Passionate Appeal to Your Exalted office”, and addressed to the leadership of the senate, House of Representatives and the Controller General Nigerian immigration Service (NIS) and made available to newsmen in Benin, Edo State lamented the large numbers of Nigerian citizens seeking to renew their passport. The letter was signed by the national president of the body, Mr Samson Hodge Iriakannu and secretary, Deacon Nosa Osawaru, respectively.

The group bemoaned the large number of Nigerian citizens seeking to renew their passport and are ignored by the authorities which is frustrating for Nigerians seeking to regularise their stay.

He, however, disclosed that the umbrella body is not relenting in its desire to ensure that these challenges are resolved.