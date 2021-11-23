President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the Armed Forces deserve the support of Nigerians for their sacrifices in tackling various forms of insecurity across the country.

According to a statement by the Senate President’s special assistant (Press) Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan disclosed this while receiving a delegation of the 2022 Armed Forces Decorations team at his office in a Abuja.

“The Armed Forces in its bid to secure and protect Nigerians against the activities of insurgents and criminals, continue to pay the ultimate price which has resulted in countless deaths of exceptional military personnel.

“It is important that we appreciate the sacrifices done by our armed forces, especially those who have been directly affected and their families.

“I believe that the same story obtains on the efforts by the armed forces to fight insurgency, militancy, banditry and many other forms of security challenges within our borders.

“Presently, our armed forces are involved on many fronts. What is expected of us as citizens and institutions is to continue to support our armed forces, especially the legion in whatever way we can.

“Therefore, it is an opportunity for us to also make our own contribution to this annual and very important event of remembering our armed forces.”

Lawan added that the National Assembly on its part would support the military by ensuring that sufficient funds are appropriated to cater for security in the 2022 budget under consideration by the legislature.

“I want to commend our armed forces for working so hard with so little to fight different shades of insecurity in our country.

“As a Parliament, we are very conscious of one fact, that given your commitment to fighting for the security of this nation and our people, we must continue to provide significant resources to our armed forces for them to be able to do better than what they are doing,” Lawan said.