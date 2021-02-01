As the country grapples with kidnapping , banditry and other forms of insecurity, LEADERSHIP Sunday went to town to take the views of some Nigerians on what they make of the change of service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari VICTOR OKEKE brings you some of their views.

Chris Ogunmodede

Nigeria’s service chiefs may have been replaced but the security challenges facing their replacements will not move an inch. At some point the political class must reckon with the fact the military cannot solve political and social problems.

Audu Bulama Bukarti, Abuja

The overhaul won’t bring overnight change but it is a key step. We’ve seen troops losing confidence in their leadership, and we know Nigerians have lost confidence… and in a war, morale and public support are as important as the actual war on the ground.

Senator Shehu Sani

For me, the move by PMB to wield the big stick is a welcome development. As far as I am concerned, the removal of these service chiefs is better late than never. To the new chiefs; confront and end the killings, kidnappings and the violence in Nigeria and restore law and order!

Gbenga Ayodele, Abeokuta

The solution to the lingering security crisis does not lie in the hands of the service chiefs alone. The country is in dire need of a clear-cut policy regarding border management. Our borders remain the most porous in the entire world and that make Nig. an elusive entity.

Abdul Mahmud, Abuja

If the New Service Chiefs cannot put down markers with which future leadership of our country will be judged, we will be done as a nation. As men born during our country’s turbulent years – 1965 -1966 – they have to make the vision of 1960’s generation count, by: 1) Ending the Boko Haram war 2) Make the armed forces professional and disciplined forces; 3) End the civil-policing roles the armed forces now saddle on themselves.

Sodiq Tade, Ibadan

It is good to know that the service chiefs have resigned. I won’t thank Buhari for this because a lot of damage has been done within the few fruitless years of the former service chiefs. And with what I have read so far about the new COAS, I won’t put high hopes on the security chiefs as the new COAS was once sacked for incompetency. Hoping for a better security would only amount to a waste of time. I’ve said it so many times that incompetency must be part of the requirements to make it to Buhari led administration. To him, incompetency is a qualification.

Emmanuel Akpasubi, Benin-City

The retired service chiefs couldn’t go beyond their capability.bThe task before the new ones are daunting but surmountable.Their ingenuity can help but may not bring about the desired result. Other variables like the unwillingness to prosecute sponsors of terrorism needs attention.

Andy Obuoforibo, Lagos

Nigerians celebrating the replacement of the Service Chiefs should take a lesson from Arsenal and the Super Eagles. Removing an under-performing manager is good and necessary. But it is also insufficient for success. Ask yourself: what are the specific, day to day actions and decisions these four service chiefs make? What aspects of the war do these decisions affect (and by how much) and which don’t they? How soon will we know what failure looks like? I don’t know the answer to most of these questions because I don’t know enough about how the Nigerian Armed Forces work. And so, I don’t know whether these replacements are good picks or not. And so I can’t say whether the announcement is a net plus or minus.

Aloy Ejimakor, Abuja

The problem does not lie with the Service Chiefs. It lies with the Commander-in-Chief. A service chief will not try the #OrluMassacre without the approval of the Commander-in-Chief. The fish rots from the head & the tail does not wag the dog. Don’t get it twisted.

Haruna Saeed Kajuru, Kaduna

Now that we have new Service Chiefs, it prayed that new strategies will be in place to decimate, totally, the challenges of Boko Haram and banditry. The police should check and tackle kidnappings, robberies, cultism, ritual crimes on a case by case basis, else they go as well!