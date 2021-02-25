BY BODE GBADEBO, EMAMEH GABRIEL and Ejike Ejike,

Nigerians have asked the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa to stand out from the controversies always linked with the office of the chairman of the commission.

Reacting to the news of the confirmation of the EFCC chairman by the Senate, a political analyst, Festus Fefan, said he must stop the normal media trial in handling corrupt cases.

A senior civil servant and a public affairs analyst, Joy Ogbonna advised Bawa to work assiduously in order to ensure he does not betray the faith bestowed on him by the president.

For Suleiman Zakari, the new EFCC boss must go after all corrupt persons both in APC and PDP.

Another public servant, Ezekiel Fom said Bawa must take EFCC back to the days of glory when Nuhu Ribadu was the chairman.

Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, screened and confirmed Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.