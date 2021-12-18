The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, (NWF) Dr Ibrahim Abdul has said that Nigerians should expect more international medals from the federation.

Abdul made this known while speaking to newsmen at the reception organised by the federation for the victorious Team Nigeria to the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation, (IWF) World Championship Tashkent, Uzbekistan where the team won 9 medals in Abuja on Friday.

The NWF boss, said that the federation would ensure early preparation for its athletes ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in United Kingdom.

“We want to assure Nigerians of more medals from the Weightlifting federation, International competitions, we were able to win nine medals with seven athletes in two international competitions, it showed that we are working hard to place Nigeria in the world map as a weightlifting nation.

“Our athletes would be in camp on time ahead of the Commonwealth Games, already about four of them have qualified for the games, as a federation we will do everything humanly possible to ensure we get more athletes to qualify for the Commonwealth Games”.

He further called on the cooperate organisation and well to do Nigerians to come to the aid of the federation in sponsoring their activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, Team captain, Olarinoye Adenike Adijat who won a gold medal in the female 55kg at the Commonwealth Games and one sliver and two bronze in world championships commended the leadership of the weightlifting federation for their support in making the athletes to achieved their dreams.

“We appreciate all the efforts from our president to the board members and our technical crew for their support, as athletes we will continue to train harder to win more medals for the country with the support of all Nigerians” she said.