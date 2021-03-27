By our Correspondents |

As discussion between the federal government and labour unions continues on the possible increase of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol above the current N165 per litre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Nigerians to join the organised labour to resist any attempt by government to hike the price of the product.

This is as experts flay the government move saying it will lead to spiralling inflation even as both labour and experts insist on the resuscitation of the nation’s moribund refineries to avoid the impending fuel pump price hike.

The position of the NLC was stated yesterday at the Maritime Workers Union conference in Lagos by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, while reacting to the projected increment.

The NLC president said Nigerians could not accommodate any price increase in petroleum products, adding that many Nigerians had been impoverished already occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

Wabba said, “The primary purpose of government is to continue to make sure that citizens don’t suffer the consequences of what they have not bargained for.

“Our position is very clear, once that happens, certainly we are going to consult our people to know the next line of action. Once it reaches the level of going for a showdown, we will consult our organs and roll out what it takes to take them on.

“Nigerians should also come out and join labour to resist it. Labour leaders are also part of the Nigerian society.”

At the last meeting the organised labour had with the federal government earlier in the month on the new pump price, LEADERSHIP findings show that, labour was hesitant of price increase, even as it mandated the government to begin the process of resuscitating the nation’s refineries to combat constant fuel pump price hike.

Currently, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) disclosed that the current fuel pump price of N165 is not sustainable as it will cost the corporation N120 billion monthly in subsidy to still be selling at the current price, a burden that the corporation said, is too much on its balance sheet.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the secretary general, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Lawal Ozigi, promised there could never be increase in price of fuel until there is an agreement between the federal government and labour.

He said, “Labour has been having series of meetings with government over this matter. We have continued to stand on our toes against increment because it is going to have spiral effects on the masses. Our next meeting with government will be in first week of April on it. And until that meeting is held, there will not be hike in price of petrol.”

Earlier, in a separate interview, the TUC Lagos State council chairman, Comrade Gbenga Komolafe, while describing the news as uncalled for added that the heart desire of TUC Lagos is to see the full revival of the refineries to stop government from creating jobs for other countries at the detriment of Nigerians.

“Our expectation is government should look inward by fixing our refineries. Through this, many jobs will be created because of the by-products in crude oil that when refined here will create jobs for lots of people. But now we are creating jobs for other nations through importation. FG should concentrate on refining our petroleum products to end continuous depending on international markets to determine price of local consumption,” he said.

In addition, the secretary, TUC, Lagos State council, Comrade Abiodun Aladetan, noted that Nigerians would continue to experience increments like this because in Nigeria the cart is always put before the horse.

He said, “Deregulation that is import-driven is not in the best interest of Nigerians. We must fix our refineries; we must ensure that we don’t export our crude and import refined product back for our local consumption. This practice does not make any economic sense because the government will have to spend more on subsidy so that Nigerians can afford PMS at affordable rate.

“It must be stated very clearly that any increase in the price of PMS will automatically have a ripple effect on the economy which has already been battered by double digit inflation, effect of COVID-19, devaluation, among others. All that is missing from the political class is the political will to get our refineries working. If they get it right from there, the government won’t have to pay subsidy on PMS,” he added

Stating that the solution still remains fixing the nation’s refineries, he urged the country to first meet local demand by refining in Nigeria, and that, “we must try to meet our local demands by refining our products. If we have extra, then we should start thinking of exporting. That is what is called common sense.”

Reacting to LEADERSHIP enquiries earlier, the national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association on Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, said subsidy withdrawal by NNPC is a response to current market climate.

Okoronkwo said the corporation has come to the understanding that it is no longer sustainable to continue with the subsidy regime and even when there is no budgetary allocation to cover that gap.

“Let us not see the N120 billion monthly subsidy withdrawal by NNPC as going to trigger price increase. We are not talking about price increase here but opening the market and engendering transparency and accountability in the system. When there is competition, price will not be a key consideration because every marketer will now look for where to get the product very cheap to attract volume sales,” he said.

Okoronkwo cited examples with deregulation of the diesel and kerosene which has now brought about availability and price modulation.

He also disclosed that recent information in the market is that Dangote refinery would be selling products in local currency which will reduce pressure on foreign exchange.

The IPMAN president said as soon as NNPC ends the subsidy and allows market forces to determine price of petrol, marketers would immediately embark on product importation.

On his part, the director general of the Lagos Chamber of commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, argued that the rising crude oil price has its benefits and has its costs and perhaps that is why the NNPC is responding adequately.

“It is a double-edged sword. The development is good for oil revenue, forex earnings, foreign reserves, forex market liquidity, and possibly the naira exchange rate,” he said.

According to Yusuf, “it has its costs as well. There would be new pressures on domestic energy prices, especially, costs of diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO). This would put pressure on production costs with implications for domestic prices and inflationary pressures. Profit margins will be eroded.

“We would see a resurgence of fuel subsidies and associated fiscal leakages. Smuggling of petroleum products will intensify. These are the flipsides of rising crude oil prices, but if NNPC removes the subsidy it will engender the long-awaited competition in the market,” he added.

Economic experts

Meanwhile, economic experts have said the planned increase in the process of petrol beyond the current rate of N165 per litre will significantly increase inflation except issues of insecurity and forex pressure is addressed to cushion the already bad situation of shortage in the supply side of the economy, occasioned by insecurity.

Professor Uche Uwaleke of the Nasarawa State University said it should be expected that there would be uptrend in headline inflation. “It is the immediate outcome of the increase in the pump price of fuel,” he said.

The rising food prices caused by increase in VAT, introduction of stamp duty charges and increase in electricity tariff are legacy factors which experts say are exerting the most pressure on inflation, which rose to 17.33 in February, owing to supply shortages from the lingering effects of COVID-19 and insecurity challenges in some food producing areas of the country.

Economic analyst, Stephen Kanabe, said the planned increase is simply a reflection of the deregulation of the oil sector by the federal government. He said the federal government ought to avert the eminent crisis of inflation by immediately building new or repairing the existing refineries.

“A serious country would look at the implication of its policy options before deciding on what to do in the interest of the public. It’s clear subsequent government’s never had the interest of Nigerians in mind from the time of deregulation of the sector till now.

“Why is it seeming impossible for Nigeria to have a refinery that can refine up to the capacity of local demand? It makes no economic sense for you to produce cheap and consume at a rate above your means. Except government goes back to budget for subsidy, Nigerians will have to suffer the pangs of the eminent increment in prices of fuel. Of course, inflation will creep in; cost of production will go up higher; unemployment would increase because some companies will want to downsize of cut salaries to save cost and it’s likely to impact on security and poverty,” Kanabe stated.

The NNPC had earlier said it would maintain its current ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) until the conclusion of ongoing engagement with the organised labour and other stakeholders.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the group general manager, group public affairs division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the corporation, at the moment, was bearing the burden of importing refined petroleum products as the supplier of last resort to guarantee energy security for the nation.

Shedding more light on the recent interview by the group managing director, Mallam Mele Kyari, at the State House, Obateru stated that the NNPC has no intention to pre-empt ongoing engagement with labour by unilaterally increasing the ex-depot price of petrol, even though the corporation is bearing the burden of price differentials between the landing cost and pump price of petrol.

He said as a proactive organisation, NNPC has made arrangements for robust stock of petroleum products in all its strategic depots across the country to keep the nation well supplied at all times.

Obateru advised petroleum products marketers not to engage in arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol so as not to disrupt the market.

He also urged motorists not to engage in panic buying, stressing that NNPC was committed to ensuring energy security for the country as the supplier of last resort.

He assured marketers and all other relevant stakeholders in the downstream sector of sustainable collaboration for the public interest.