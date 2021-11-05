A former vice president of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigerians are trapped in the net of poverty, insecurity, backwardness and bad governance.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stated this at Arewa House, Kaduna yesterday while serving as the guest of honour at the 2021 lecture organised by Arewa Media and Development Forum.

Atiku said the only way for Nigeria to get out of the trap, is to unite, flap their wings together and fly away from what he described as the danger zone.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture “Unity in Diversity”, as delivered by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, the former vice president said, all Nigerians are equal and are supposed to be treated equally.

According to him, “I don’t see any Nigerian as Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. When I see you, I see you as a Nigerian and I expect the best from you, that is why I didn’t select where I should marry from. I married women from diverse backgrounds because I don’t look at their backgrounds. I only see them as wonderful Nigerian women. My children, have brothers and sisters from different backgrounds and that is why I am confident that a strongly united Nigeria is possible, because I made it happen in my family.

“All Nigerians are equal and supposed to be treated equally therefore unity is not about homogeneity but it is by accepting the diversity in differences between us, not using these differences as a yardstick in judging others this kind of unity cannot be achieved by accident there must be strategic efforts to promote unity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Unity is your strength, as long as you stay united no harm can come your way. just like the pigeons we are all trapped in the net of poverty, insecurity, backwardness and bad governance and the only thing that can save us from this trap is unity.”

On his part, Governor Emmanuel who was the guest speaker expressed worry that the bane of Nigeria’s unity has to do with nepotism.

He said there is more diversity than unity among Nigerians nowadays compared to time past when every Nigerian could win election irrespective of ethno-religious and regional backgrounds.