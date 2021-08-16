The Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Bricks to Cribs & Bar (BTCBARS) Akarah Ebenezer Ulochukwu has urged Nigerians to embrace online entrepreneurship to boost the nation’s economy.

He made the call while addressing journalist in Abuja recently saying more Nigerian youths need to explore the internet and find legitimate means of making money.

According to him, there are countless ways people can make honest money online, adding that the common belief in Nigeria, that anyone who makes money on the internet is a fraud is a misconception, noting that among the various countries he has been to, it is only in Nigeria that everybody who makes money online is tagged a fraud.

He said kids as young as eight years old in other countries are innovating ideas and businesses online and raking millions of dollars and I was lucky to have access to a computer in his home as a child.

He revealed that he started exploring the internet at a very young age around 2011 when he did a lot of survey tests online and got paid in bitcoins.

“There is a low level of digital literacy in the country and it is affecting the market. There are a very few of us who are digitally inclined. Imagine me buying bitcoins as early as 2011. I wonder how many Nigerians did that.They would be billionaires by now. So to keep up with digital trends and market opportunities, you must be digitally enlightened.

Reacting to the Bitcoin ban by the Central Bank of Nigeria, he said“ The CBN must have seen the potential of digital currency that was why it has decided to launch its own.

Speaking in his company, “My company is fully digitalized to cater for the various sectors of the market both locally and Internationally. Digitizing your business will broaden your market by exposing you globally and you will not be easily affected by economic issues in one country.”

He further enjoined the government to consider such new age ventures, create more opportunities for people to learn, and enact policies that would aid people to give room for more entrepreneurs to emerge.