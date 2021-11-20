As a result of the overwhelming cash gifts from friends, fans and well meaning Nigerians, the rave of the moment and Davido Music Worldwide DMW founder, Davido, has decided to give the cash gift amounting to about two hundred million naira to different orphanages across Nigeria.

The wealthy singer and brands ambassador announced this on Saturday, after giving a hint on what he will do with the money even as he celebrates his 29th birthday on Sunday, November 21.

That is what the Omo Baba Olowo OBO (meaning Son of a Rich Man) is made of, as David Adedeji Adeleke (his real name) has shown several times what it means to give to a cause.

The singer has gone ahead to set up a five-man committee to distribute N250 million across orphanages in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his official instagram page on Friday, the young man expressed his gratitude to those who gave the money and noted that he has always been passionate about giving back and helping people.

The committee members include :

Mrs Titi Adebayo – Chairman of the committee. Professor Jonathan Nwosu -Secretary of the committee. Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference. Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF). Professor Uloma Onuoha

The statement reads: “I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all funds received, totaling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250,000,000.00.

“To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee.

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly.

“The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to Paroche Foundation. To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive.

“A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

“My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible. God bless you all. We rise by lifting others, Davido.”