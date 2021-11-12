Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Philip Aduda has disclosed that rather than be a blessing to the nation’s its conservative population of about 200 million people, over 450 ethnic nationalities, and human resources has largely remained somewhat a curse to the nation.

He argued that the nation’s huge natural and human resources have not been passionately deployed to build this nation.

Aduda who stated this at the annual general meeting, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), FCT Chapter with the theme: “Harnessing Diversity for Nation Building: The Public Relations Perspective” yesterday in Abuja, said 60 years down the line, the foundation of the nation is yet to be fortified.

He stressed that the underlying keywords in the theme of the NIPR FCT Chapter Conference for the year 2021 may look simple on the surface but have far-reaching implications for the continued existence of Nigeria.

The PDP chieftain maintained that politicians, religious and traditional leaders have considered the nation’s diversity as a successive means of attaining political relevance.

According to him, “I am convinced that the word “Harness” will continually interrogate the fact, that Nigeria has remained a very big nation both in the continental and global space, with a conservative population of about 200 million people, over 450 ethnic nationalities with their peculiar languages, huge material, and human resources, yet these obvious advantages have largely remained somewhat a curse rather than a blessing to us.

But the minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello argued that despite the difference in religion and ethnicity, Nigeria is stronger together because each component has something unique to contribute which cannot be found elsewhere.

The minister said that the strength of the country and its people lies in its diversity.

Bello who was represented by his Chief of Staff Bashir Mohammed Mai-Borno said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is committed to the unity and continuous growth and development of the country.

He said “Here in the FCT, we will remain unwavering in our quest of meeting the expectations of all residents even in the face of unfair assaults and criticisms.

“The theme for this year’s conference which is “Harnessing Diversity for Nation Building: The Public Relations Perspective” is not only apt but could not have come at a better time especially now when the Nigerian nation has to contend with often ill-advised agitations for the dissolution of “Brand Nigeria.”

Earlier, the FCT Chapter chairman of the NIPR, Maryam Sanusi stressed that the public relations profession remains a profession for the future and this cannot be disputed.

Sanusi stressed that every individual and organisation needs a PR to survive.