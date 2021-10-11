With the conclusion of the zonal eliminations, all set for the 6th edition of the National Youth Games officially kicking off on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the sports complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Thirty-seven sporting events will feature in a weeklong event branded as a production centre where sports federations hunt for athletes to replace the aging ones.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, alongside the his permanent secretary, Alhaji Isma’il Abubakar, are expected grace the opening ceremony of the event.

No fewer five thousand participants including athletes, coaches and officiating officials as well as other stakeholders will be part of the weeklong competition.

Speaking of the Wednesday opening ceremony, Sports Minister Sunday Dare described the Games as one of the most important programmes in his Ministry because of the opportunities to identify raw talents at an early age and provide proper guidance for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corroborating the Minister, the director of grassroots sports development in the Sports Ministry, Dr. Bode Durotoye, gave the example of Odunayo Adekuoroye, one of Nigeria’s elite wrestlers who was discovered at an earlier edition of the games.

“We have many examples but let me just use a prominent one of the wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye. She was discovered at an earlier edition of the national youth games and see how her profile has risen since then.

“We have some young talents that were here a few years ago who have now represented Nigeria in International competitions. We are looking forward to discovering more of such talents in Ilorin this week,” Durotoye said.

Among the sports that would be competed for the a weeklong event are: athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, canoeing, chess, cricket, fives, cycling, dart, football, golf, gymnastics and handball.

Others includes hockey, judo, karate, para-athletics, para-table tennis, scrabble, table tennis, teakwondo, tennis, squash, trado sports, ayo and kokowa, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wush-Kungfu.