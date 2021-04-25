By Sunday Isuwa and Ejike Ejike Abuja

Timelines Of The Attacks:

Kaduna State

On April 23, 2021, remains of three Green Field University students were found after an attack on the school on April 20, 2021 in Kaduna State.

On March 11, 2021, College of Forestry, Kaduna, was attacked with 39 students kidnapped.

On March 19, 2021, bandits killed 13, injured 7 in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas of the state.

On February 8, 2021, 19 people were again killed in Birnin Gwari and Chikun local government areas of the state.

On January 4, 2021, 19 persons were killed in Giwa local government area of the state, while one herder, Yakubu Aruwa, was killed in Ungwan Pa of Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

Katsina State

On February 24, 2021, 18 people were killed in communities bordering the state. Reports showed that 38 people were killed in the attacks both in Katsina and Kaduna States.

Zamfara State

On April 23, 2021, 83 people were killed by bandits at villages inGusau, Maradun and Bakura local government areas.

On April 21, 2021, 45 people were killed in attacks on Magami district of Gusau local government area of the State. Kangon Farun Mana and Yardoka villages were affected in the attack.

On February 26, 2021, a policeman was killed, while 279 female students were abducted in Government Girls Science Secondary School in a raid by armed bandits at Jangebe. They were released on March 2, 2021.

Sokoto State

On March 2, 2021, bandits killed 10 persons in an attack on Amarawa village in Ilela local government area of the state.

On March 5, 2021, bandits killed 13 persons in an attack on Tara in Sabon Birnin local government area of the state, while 1 person was also killed in another attack on Dingyadi village in Bodinga local government area of the state on the same day.

Niger State

On 26 March 2021, a soldier and 25 vigilante were killed in an ambush outside Kotonkoro village in Mariga District of the state.

On February 17, 2021, about 42 persons, including 27 students, were kidnapped by bandits from a secondary school in Kagara.

On February 14, travellers, including a nursing mother, using the Niger State Transport Company’s vehicle were ambushed and taken away for days. They were later released.

Nasarawa State

On April 24, 2021 (yesterday), gunmen attacked three villages in Doma local government, killing nine farmers.

On April 3, 2021, bandits killed the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mohammed Hussaini and Mohammed Umar at Garaku market in the State in Toto local government area.

On January 22, 2021, bandits ambushed and killed 7 soldiers who were on a rescue mission from 177guards battalion, Shittu Alao Barracks, Keffi.

Plateau State

On February 18, 2021, 8 miners were killed at the mining site of Cabitex Company in Kuru, Jos South local government area of the state.

On February 15, 2021, 4 people were killed in an attack on Zirshe village in Bassa local government area.

Benue State

On April 22, 2021, gunmen killed traditional ruler, Chief Hyacinth Ajon, and 3 other people in separate incidents in Tse Zoola community and Guma area in Makurdi local government area of the state.

OnApril 7, 2021, gunmen killed 3 people in the state and kidnapped two.

On April 9, 2021, gunmen killed 10 soldiers and an officer in Oju local government area of the state.

Bauchi State

On March 15, 2021, a Police Inspector and a civilian were killed in Nabargo village of the state.

Taraba State

On April 17, 2021, a police orderly attached to Mr Shoban Tikari, Chairman of Takum local government council of the state was killed by suspected bandits who opened fire on the chairman’s vehicle in Dogo-Gawa village.

On January 27, 2021, gunmen abducted 26 travellers in Takum local government area of the state.

In the same month, 3 policemen were killed in the same Takum local government area.

Borno State

On February 23, 2021, 10 people were killed in a Rocket attack, with many others injured.

Yobe State

In January, 2021, 13 soldiers were killed by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group in a heavy gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades that hit a military convoy in Gazagana village of the state.

On January 14, 2021, suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed at 2 people during an attack on Garin Gada village of the state.

Ebonyi State

On January 8, 2021, 3 policemen were attacked at Onueke Police Station in Ezza South local government area of the state.

On February 4, 2021, a police station was burnt at Isu, Onicha local government area of the state.

On March 1, 2021, Iboko Divisional Police station was attacked in Izzi, Ebonyi.

Abia State

On January 23, 2021, 2 policemen were killed when gunmen invaded a police station in Aba.

On February 1, 2021, hoodlums, numbering about 20, razed the divisional police station at Omoba, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South in Abia, killing 1 policeman and carting away armoury.

On February 23, 2021, gunmen attacked Abayi police station in Osisioma Ngwa local government area, killing a policeman, looting arms and setting the station ablaze.

On March 9, 2021, a police station was burnt at Ihitte-Uboma local government area of the state.

On March 22, 2021, 3 police officers attached to the Abiriba police division were killed in Ohafia local government area of the state and their rifles taken away.

Imo State

On April 24, 2021 (yesterday) suspected hoodlums attacked the house of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, at Omuma in Oru East local government area of the state, killing an officer of the Imo state fire service.

On February 5, 2021, 2 policemen were killed at the Umulowo police division in Obowo local government area of the state.

On February 25, 2021, a policewoman was shot dead when suspected hoodlums attacked a police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state.

On March 20, 2021 hoodlums attacked the divisional police headquarters at Isiala Mbano in Imo, shooting sporadically. No life was lost.

On April 5, 2021, gunmen attacked a prison in Owerri, Nigeria, freeing 1,844 inmates.

On April 6, 2021 “bandits” stormed a police station in Ehime Mbano, freeing detainees.

Anambra State

On February 24, 2021, hoodlums killed a police officer and razed a patrol vehicle in Ekwulobia.

On March 18, 2021, an unknown number of policemen were killed in Ekwulobia, during attacks by gunmen at various locations. Two staff members of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS), Awka, who were escorting inmates to court in Ekwulobia were gunned down.

On March 31, 2021, 3 policemen attached to a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Prof Charles Soludo, were killed in Isuofia, Anambra.

On April 19, 2021, 2 police officers were killed when armed group attacked the police headquarters in Dunukofia local government area of the state.

Enugu State

On April 21, 2021 unidentified gunmen attacked a police headquarters in Adani, Uzo-Uwani local government area, killing 2 members of the security forces and injuring many.

Rivers State

January 17, 2021, operatives in the state confirmed 1 Inspector dead and another nursing gunshot wounds after gunmen attacked a police team at Amangala Bustop, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

February 13, 2021, 5 persons were killed and many injured in in attacks by gunmen.

Cross River

March 3, 2021, Gunmen killed 2 police officers in the state.

Edo State

On February 19, 2021, gunmen killed 7 people during a raid in Ovia North-East local government area.

Akwa Ibom State

On March 1, 2021, unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Essien Udim local government area of the state.

On March 30, 2021, gunmen killed a Chief Superintendent of Police, Benedict Okoh Ajide and other police officers in the Essien Udim local government area of the state.

On April 6, 2021, troops clashed with suspected militants in Essien Udim local government area of the state

Oyo State

On March 9, 2021, 4 persons were killed in Ibarapa North local government area of the state by unknown gunmen.

On April 22, 2021, 18 passengers were kidnapped in the state

April 22, 2021, gunmen ambushed and killed Suleiman Qudril, an operative of Amotekun Corps, around Fiditi area of state.

Ekiti State

On March 6, 2021, suspected herdsmen killed 2 farmers in Isaba Ekiti, Ikole local government area of the state.

On March 14, 2021, suspected kidnappers ambushed travellers in Ekiti State, killing 1 person and abducting others.

On April 20, 2021 6 persons were killed in the state.

Ogun State

In February, 2021, militants attacked villagers in Owode Ketu community in Ogun State, killing 6 people. 2 of the victims who were identified as farmers were butchered with machete and thrown into the Yewa River.

On February 24, 2021, Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) side, FC Robo Queens, were attacked by gunmen along Ijebu-Ode road in the state

On March 21, 2021, Gunmen kidnapped the Olori-Ilu of Imope Ijebu, Ijebu North local government area, Chief Kolawole Omotayo.

On April 7, 2021, gunmen abduct a doctor and a nurse in the state

On April 10, 2021, gunmen abducted a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, in Obada-Oko, in Ewekoro local government area of the state

Ondo State

On January 11, 2021, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 2 persons during an attack on members of Amotekun security organisation at the government forest reserve at Ago Sanusi, along Ute road in Owo area of the state.