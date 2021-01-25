Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has said that Nigeria’s population is growing rapidly, following indications from the demographic data sample surveys and registration of births across the country.

Kwarra, who was represented by the chairman of census committee, and federal commissioner representing River State at the NPC, Dr Harry McDonald Ipalibo, disclosed this during the opening ceremony on the “Closing 2006 Census” 10 days workshop, yesterday in Nasarawa State.

He said, “The commission remains committed to the targets and strategies enunciated in the National Population Policy for Sustainable Development and in line with its mandate, will provide information and data for the formulation and implementation of dynamic population intervention activities.

“The population of Nigeria like any in the world has its share of challenges requiring management efforts to turn it into an asset. For instance, Nigeria population is growing rapidly; youth unemployment rate is high, there are various health and gender issues; ageing is experienced differently in the northern and southern part of the country.

“There is also security and environmental issues requiring urgent solution. In addition to these challenges are emerging issues like Climate Change and COVID-19 pandemic among others that demand new ways of engaging them.”

He noted that the commission has gathered demographic data through sample surveys and registration of births, deaths and other vital events, adding that data provide a solid foundation for analysing demographic and population variables for policy makers.

Speaking earlier, the vice chairman of census committee, Hon Abubakar Mohammed Danburam said, “Census reports and particularly thematic monographs provide an important medium for the NPC to make in-depth analysis and develop news ideas towards problem solving.

“The proposed reports/monographs will use data from 2006 National Population and Housing Census and other specialized demographic sample survey conducted by the NPC and partner organisations, from 2006 till date to explore as well as offer inputs on national planning priorities for evidence-based policy implementation in a changing world.