The Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has picked holes in the opinion that Nigeria’s problem is entirely leadership deficit, saying the assertion is not 100 per cent correct.

Hamzat, who stated this at the commissioning of the ultra-modern Quranic Central Mosque and Turbaning of Admiral Jubrila Ayinla and his wife Alhaja Jemilah Ayinla as the New Baba Adinni and Amira Tul-Mehmeen of Quranic Muslim Community respectively on Sunday, said the problem is that the family has broken up and there is a lack of personal responsibility in the country.

The deputy governor said, “A lot of people are of the opinion that the problem of Nigeria is leadership. Well, l want to say that, it is not 100 per cent correct in my view. The problem is that the family has broken up and there is a lack of personal responsibility in the country. Many people have left their responsibilities undone which is having negative effects on the society and country at large.”

The deputy governor urged all citizens irrespective of their religion to see personal responsibility as important and play their roles effectively and efficiently, adding that leadership starts from the home which is the bedrock of any developed society.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his paper titled, “Revisiting the Centrality of the Mosque and the Quran in Islam”, the guest speaker, Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, stressed the importance of the Quran as a book of guidance which must be studied by all Muslims to know.

He admonished that parents should learn from the guidance of the Holy Quran and examples of the Prophets, that they have responsibilities to command their children to serve and worship Almighty Allah and keep them safe from hell. He said they should show concern about their children’s religious commitments and success in the Hereafter.

He added that there was the need to establish classes for the study of the Quran for the benefit of all categories of worshippers, male, female, the young, middle-aged and senior citizens.

He stated that tutors should be engaged from reputable schools and centres across the country to teach the people in the centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice President, Quranic Central Mosque, Lagos, Alhaji Shakirudeen Olatunji Giwa, disclosed that the new mosque was initially built in 1877, rebuilt and commissioned in 1987 and now reconstructed to ultra modern standard through financial support received from members and non-members of the mosque.