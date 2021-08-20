Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that the current situation in the country is bad, but quickly added that it is irredeemable.

Obasanjo stated this yesterday in Abeokuta while addressing newsmen after a near three-hour closed-door meeting with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

He expressed the optimism that Nigeria would attain to greater heights and occupy an enviable position among the comity of nations if thepolitical class could prioritise unity, peace as well as the progress of Nigeria before shifting their attention to 2023 general elections.

The elder statesman, who described the meeting as unscheduled, stated that his doors would remain open to all and sundry by virtue of the position he occupied in the nation.

He said his heart was gladdened because the discussion between him and Secondus centred on development of Nigeria and not partisan politics.

“One thing that Secondus told me that is sweet music in my ears is that although he was here as PDP chairman, but he had come to discuss the Nigeria situation,” he said.

Expressing concern about the situation in the country, the former president said the development should be of paramount issue to anyone who loved the nation, stressing that “Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be and may even degenerate if the right things are not done.”

“Although the situation may be bad, it is not hopeless and irredeemable. I am an incurable believer as far as Nigeria’s destiny is concerned. All we need to do is to join hands together to build a common front that will enable us to forge ahead. I am sure Nigeria will still be better and be great”.

The elder statement also emphasised the need to enlist international support and tap from their wealth of experience.

Obasanjo urged Secondus to ensure that his love for Nigeria was not sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics.