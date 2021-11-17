Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, has raised the alarm that Nigeria’s territorial sovereignty is under threat following the invasion of Manga community in Takum local government area of Taraba State by Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon.

Coming under a point of order, the lawmaker during the commencement of Senate plenary on Wednesday, the lawmaker bemoaned the killing of the village head of Manga community and some residents.

He said the invasion of the community by the separatists from neighbouring Cameroon led to the sack of residents of Manga village.

According to the lawmaker, Manga village is 20 kilometers away from Kashimbilla Dam.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of Manga community by the foreign separatists.

He said, “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum local government houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the Nigerian Army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their (Separatists) motive is yet unknown, whether they want to expand territory or lay claim for Southwest Cameron is not yet clear.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts are yet unknown. The village also is razed down.”

The Senate, thereafter, held a minute silence to honour those killed by the Ambazonia separatists from Southern Cameroon in Manga community.