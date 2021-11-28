A fire incident on Friday night consumed four shops in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fire occurred at the popular Challenge area, beside Nigeria Railway Station in Ilorin metropolis.

It reportedly emanated from a burnt refuse dump close to the location of the shops.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said eight shops were affected, but only four of them were badly burnt.

Adekunle added: “Although it was a late call, firemen were able to perform excellently well by eliminating the ravaging fire on time. And out of the eight shops in the vicinity, four shops were burnt by the fire.

“Mr. Hammed, one of the eyewitnesses of the incident was the one who summoned the firefighters to the scene of incident”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He quoted the director of the state Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, as urging people of the state to always play safe by not leaving refuse dumps burning unmonitored.