What do you like most about being a lounge owner/manager and managing all your entertainment and hospitality businesses?

First of all, my work is all about passion. It is a lifestyle which I have been into for so many years. I also enjoy myself while working. Secondly, I will say my customers, those who patronise our services. They become family and we look forward to serving them better. This is followed very closely by our employees. They are amazing people who bring something different to each day.

ᴍʏI What do you like least in your business?

What I don’t like most is the late nights, it’s scary at times. It’s not easy going back home at night. We will have to wait for all customers to leave before we close.

Tell us about a challenge you have had, how did you handle it?

Aside that we have been blessed to see a very rapid growth, it also put a strain on everyone as we worked quickly to grow faster than anticipated. Though, the challenges in this business are general. Most times setting up an event, it’s not easy. It’s a difficult task and also getting help from brands is not easy too but most times they always come through.

Governor Wike has banned clubbing in Port Harcourt, how are club owners like you going to cope?

Honestly, I think that the decision taken by our governor is for the best interest of the people. Although, the areas banned does not affect my business because my office address is located at Stadium Road in Port Harcourt not in GRA or Abacha Road area of the state. We run a wine house and lounge not a club.

What do you wish you’d known before you started your business?

I wish I had opened up my business inside Victoria Island, Lagos before starting in Port Harcourt. However, before the end of the year we hope to have Wine House Lagos and Abuja branch.

What do you look for when hiring staff?

A cheerful person makes things glow, so I look out for a cheerful person and those who don’t get angry easily. I look out for professionals who know how to run the nightlife business as well.

How do you keep staff up to date on what you are selling?

We have a staff WhatsApp group where everything is being discussed and all updates are given accordingly.

How do you tell new and current customers who patronise Wine House about your offerings?

Most customers read everything about our business on social media page. They do research online most of the times.

