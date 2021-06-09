Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) yesterday donated relief materials, including sewing machines, tricycles and motorcycles to Kwara State government for onward distribution to small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

The agency also distributed food items and other accessories to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the state.

NIMASA director-general, Dr Bashir Jamo, who was represented by the agency’s deputy coordinator, Abuja office, Hajia Moji Jimoh, presented the materials to the state government in Ilorin, the state capital.

Jamo said that the materials are intervention packages for the IDPs in the state.

The materials distributed to the beneficiaries include bags of 50 and 25 kilos of rice, 20 cartons of Spaghetti (500 gramme), 80 tubers of yam, 30 bags of garri (100 kilos) and 30 gallons (5 litres) of vegetable oil and 10 jerry-cans (25 litres) of vegetable oil.

Others are granulated sugar, Titus Sardines, 20 bags of salt, 10 jerry-cans of 10 liters of palm oil, 20 cartons of indomie noodles and Super pack as well as 20 packs of magi cubes, among others.

Responding, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, made a case for the (IDPs) in the country, saying no amount of assistance would be enough to ameliorate their suffering as a result of dislocation and emotional stress.

Represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Mamman Jubril, AbdulRazaq said every Nigerian is a potential victim of displacement.

“Every part of Nigeria has its own share of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) because every part is adversely affected from different sources.

“Our state government is happy. This is one of the best days for Kwarans as you are presenting relief materials to support this category of people. Your coming is to boost the effort of the government in that regard.