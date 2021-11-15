Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it would partner with the governments of the coastal states towards the development of the country’s blue economy.

Special assistant to NIMASA director-general on strategic communication, Ubong Essien, disclosed this yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Essien said, “We have the Blue Economy agenda where the Director-General is reaching out to governors of littoral states. He has visited the governor of Rivers State, the governor of Ondo State, the governor of Lagos State, the governor of Edo State and the governor of Bayelsa State.

“We still have Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Ogun states remaining in this engagement. What are we thinking in all of these?

“It is very simple; if we are going to have a Blue Economy, let the littoral states, the states on the coast become the engine that drives what is referred to as blue growth. For that to happen, the governors must buy in.”

He stated that already, the Bayelsa State government was working towards partnering with NIMASA and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on the conversion of wrecks removed from the waters to reusable metals.

Essien said: “In the case of Bayelsa State, they are looking at partnering with NIMASA to turn the wrecks that are being removed into reusable metals. In that relationship, they brought in the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

“So, NIMASA will have a counterpart fund, the Nigeria Railway Corporation will bring their 100 years old plus foundry. Then, a technical partner from South Africa will come to provide that technical support.”