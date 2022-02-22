The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University, (WMU) Malmo, Sweden.

The move, according to a press statement by the assistant director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Edward Osagie, said the renewal was aimed at enhancing capacity development; to grow the Nigerian maritime sector.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the MoU virtually, the director general of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh noted that there is no substitute to education.

“The collaboration with the World Maritime University by NIMASA is to advance maritime interest while addressing the changing needs of the maritime industry based on sustainable capacity development; aseducation, training and capacity building play a major role in developing shipping in any nation,” he said.

Dr. Jamoh used the opportunity to disclose that the agency is at an advanced stage of setting up a Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre to enhance research works. The centre is to take care of capacity development in 25 African countries.

“Graduates from the WMU who are in the employ of the agency will serve as Researchers and Resource Persons, sharing knowledge and hopefully develop a research based sustainable framework to provide solution to issues of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

The NIMASA Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre will be a centre of excellence in research and we will collaborate and cooperate with other countries,” he stressed.

On her part, the president of the WMU, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, noted that, NIMASA is playing a leading role in developing capacity for the maritime industry in the Gulf of Guinea region.

She commended Nigerian students who have passed through the university, welcomed the agreement and added that NIMASA is one of the first supporters of WMU. Accordingly, she stated that, the initiative also supports the WMU’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).