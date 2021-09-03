The Management and Staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have expressed joy and appreciation as the federal government has formally presented to the commission an improved condition of service, upgrade of the salary scale and other activities worth N25 billion to boost their productivity.

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who presented the documents for the approval during a ceremony in Abuja yesterday, said the review became necessary because to compare with other federal agencies under the Ministry, NIMC had the poorest staff remuneration scheme before now for a highly sensitive mandate it had to deliver.

The minister noted that his efforts led to securing the N25 billion Federal Executive Council approval for upgrade and replacement of the NIMC Identity Infrastructure, and the implementation of novel initiatives that has increased the registration of persons to over 62 million on the National Identity Database (NIDB) through the issuance of the National Identification Number (NIN) to registered persons, and to scale up the identification infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the process towards achieving a functional condition of service for the commission commenced since 2010 but was eventually approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in less than eleven months.

He said further that NIMC issues foundation identity, and at the foundation of a digitized economy is the critical role that Digital Identity plays which drives innovation in Banking, e-Commerce, Security, Governance, and Healthcare amongst others.

“It is therefore critical to ensure diligence, security, and dedication of the Staff of NIMC for the seamless operation of the National IdentityManagement System (NIMS) and its integrity by having a satisfied workforce.

“It is hoped that the approved Condition of Service and the Salary Scale would serve as a veritable tool to re-engineer the operations, structure, and enhance NIMC’s overall functionality, productivity, and performance in line with the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS),” he said.

The director general of the NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz in his welcome address, commended the minister for his enormous efforts at improving the condition of service and salary scale of the commission, saying the support of Pantami has been “tremendous and tenacious”. He added that under the supervision of the minister, the commission has made significant achievements in areas of its core mandate.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included; the Director General of the NIGCOMSAT, Abimbola Alade, represented by Abdullhai Babale; Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Abdullahi, represented by Usman Abdullahi; the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian communications Commission(NCC), Umar Bambatta, represented by Usman Bala; the Managing Director of the Galaxy backbone Prof. Abubakar Mohammed among others.