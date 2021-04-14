By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, has donated 111 balls and 24 nets to 24 States Volleyball Association in the country.

He made the donation during the final of the women’s volleyball event at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Nimrod said the balls and the nets are meant for volleyball players who do not have access to equipment in their various states.

He enjoined the directors of sports in the 24 states to ensure the balls are judiciously utilised by the target-end users.

“I am donating a total of 111 balls and 24 nets to 24 states including the FCT. The North East and North West are not captured because I learnt they made their own arrangements.

“These balls are not for decoration in the various offices, they are meant for players to play on the court in order to have access to quality facilities. I am optimistic that the various directors will utilise the equipment because the players will represent their states in subsequent competitions,” he said.

Receiving the balls on behalf of the acting chairman of chairmen, Kaduna State director of sports, Yakub Ibrahim, commended the NVBF boss for his contributions to the development of volleyball in the country.

Ibrahim said the various directors of sports will ensure the players in their respective states use the ball for training.