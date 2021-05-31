The achievements in volleyball under Engr. Musa Nimrod-led caretaker committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) is indeed a very commendable one that will take years to match under any other leadership, Professor Ebenezer Morakinyo has said.

Prof. Morakinyo. who is a member of the caretaker committee and main figure of the National Division One Volleyball League, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at the official closing ceremony of the first leg of the division one Volleyball league at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna at the weekend.

“With the commitment of the caretaker committee and what has been witnessed here throughout the Division One League first leg, the future of volleyball in this country is very bright under Nimrod’s leadership,” he said.

Commenting on the outcome of the league, he said that it was exciting from the beginning to the end.

“We really enjoyed ourselves all through, watching beautiful games in a peaceful and conducive environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kada Kings of Kaduna without losing a single match, garnered the maximum 21 points to top the National Division One Volleyball League table as phase one ended at the Indoor Sports Hall, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Saturday May 29, 2021.

In the impressive display of talent, Kada Kings displayed superiority by walloping the Kwara team by three sets to one.

The first set ended 27-25 in favour of Kada Kings who also came back stronger in the second set, which ended 25-19 in their favour. However, hard fighting Kwara came out smoking in the third set, which ended 22-25 in their favour.

Kada Kings wasted no time in wrapping up the victory in the fourth set as they demolished their opponent in the match which ended 25-10.

With that result, Kada Kings topped the league with 21 points. Kwara are second on the table with 15 points while Bauchi finished third with 13 points with SD 10 while Spartans who also garnered 13 points settled for fourth spot with SD 4.