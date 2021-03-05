By our Correspondents |

Despite the extension of the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN) and SIM harmonisation by the federal government till next month, the process is still rowdy in some states of the federation.

In Lagos State, LEADERSHIP Friday discovered that many residents still leave their homes early in the morning to queue at registration centres.

The situation is not different in Kwara State where enrollees in Ilorin, the state capital on daily trooped to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) registration centres for their NIN registration.

For enrollees in Ebonyi State, most of them opt for MTN, Airtel and Globacom offices along Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the state capital while others visit the NIMC centres to register.

A Lagos resident who simply identified himself as Mr Festus told LEADERSHIP Friday that, ‘’ I don’t want to be involved in last minute rush again, that is why I left my home at 5 am to get registered at National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Alausa but I still met a queue and the process is very slow. I have been coming here for the past five day and it will not get to my turn. Today I came very early and I hope it gets to my turn.”

Another resident, Mrs. Bisi Anjorin, said touts had infiltrated the system, collecting N5,000 from applicants to get registered.

“They call it express service, they collect N5, 000 and get it done for you instantly. The government should establish more registration centres and ensure a seamless exercise,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, a telecommunication company, 9mobile, has commenced NIN registration exercise in selected experience centres in Lagos The company’s chief commercial officer, Stjepan Udovicic, said, ”We

are pleased to announce the commencement of NIN enrolment at selected experience centres duly approved by NIMC to help expand registration

access to Nigerians ahead of the new deadline set by the government for the exercise.”

In Kwara State, the NIMC centres are located along Asa Dam Road, Ilorin, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Federal Secretariat, Ilorin, Offa Road Extension, and Government Reserved Area (GRA). Ilorin and Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Amule, Ilorin. All the centres are daily patronised by residents for NIN.

LEADERSHIP Friday observed at the NIMC’s offices that the officials were giving out dates to prospective registrants for future dates to control the crowd. Some of the offices attend to 100 persons daily based on scheduled appointment.

A resident, Mrs Kemi Jimoh, confirmed to LEADERSHIP Friday that he was given a date by NIMC for her to come for the registration.

At GDSS, Amule, a NIMC registration official who pleaded anonymity, said people come to the centre daily for registration.

In Plateau State, the NIMC office on Lamingo Road in Jos North local government area, the premises was not crowded compare to the chaotic situation before the extension of the deadline.

During a visit to the registration centres, only a few people were seen at the entrances of the NIMC’s offices. Some residents who have registered were waiting to collect their slips while others were filling forms to go in for the capturing process.

NIMC information officer, Mrs. Bridget Azi, said the reasons why only a few people were at the centres was due the licenses the federal government gave to private entities to register Nigerians.

She said that they booked 300 people and above per day to be registered to avoid overcrowding. “Some people have to be booked for a particular date to ensure a hitch-free exercise and avoid overcrowding.”