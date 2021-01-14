The National Conference of Directors/Chief Road Traffic Officers of the Federation has kicked against directive issued by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on full enforcement of NIN registration as condition for vehicle registration.

In a statement by the National Consultant of the body, Prince Fidelis Nnadi, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, the body said FRSC’s position amounts to usurping of the constitutional roles of state traffic regulatory bodies.

According to Mr Fidelis, “it is against the principle of separation of powers for a federal agency to issue directives over state matters, particularly on Motor Vehicle Administration, which is a residual matter in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nnadi further stated that the FRSC enjoys equal status as the States Road Traffic and Vehicle Inspection Officers and as such can only issue such directive when due consultations have been made and agreed on.